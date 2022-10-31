WESTWOOD — Local and state gas prices have both jumped 19 cents this week, and are now at their highest level in eight weeks, AAA Northeast reported Monday.
The average gas price in the Berkshires has jumped from $3.55 per gallon last week to $3.74, while the state average has gone from $3.58 to $3.77. The state price is 26 cents higher than a month ago, and 39 cents higher than last year at this time. The state average is now a penny higher than the national average, which fell 3 cents this week to $3.76.
The average price in the Berkshires this week is 20 cents higher than it was during the last week in September, and 22 cents more than in the second week in October, according to AAA Northeast.
A combination of tight supplies and strong demand are what drove up prices in the Northeast this week.
“While prices continue to decrease in many regions of the country, lack of inventory and sustained demand here in the northeast are driving up our prices at the pump,” said AAA Northeast spokeswoman Mary Maguire.
The national average is 3 cents lower than a month ago, but 36 cents more than last year.