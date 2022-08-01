Gas prices continue to decrease in the Berkshires, statewide

WESTWOOD — Berkshire County's average gas price has dropped another 9 cents this week while the state's gas price has fallen by a nickel, AAA Northeast reported Monday.
The Berkshire County price is now $4.39 per gallon, 60 cents less than the high of $4.99 that was set the week of June 14. The average state price is now $4.47, 41 cents lower than a month ago, but $1.44 higher than at this time last year.
The state's average price is now 26 cents higher than the national average of $4.21, which has dropped 14 cents from last week. But a slight uptick in gas demand as more people fuel up could end the steady drop in daily pump prices.
“We know that most American drivers have made significant changes in their driving habits to cope with high gas prices,” said AAA Northeast spokesperson Mary Maguire. “But with fuel prices locally falling every day, it’s possible that gas demand could rise.”
The national average price is 63 cents lower than a month ago, but $1.04 more than last year.