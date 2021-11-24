SHEFFIELD — Jack’s Abby Smoke & Dagger Whiskey, made by Berkshire Mountain Distillers as part of the Craft Brewers Whiskey Project, won a gold medal in the 2021 U.S. Open Whiskey and Spirits national championship, which took place recently in Oxford, Ohio.
Jack’s Abby received its medal from the judges by placing first in the Beer Distilled Whiskey category. Judging in the championship is blind; the judges know the categories but don’t know what they are tasting.
The Craft Brewers Whiskey Project is a six-year collaboration led by Berkshire Mountain Distillers. Jack’s Abby Smoke & Dagger Whiskey is one of nine spirits from the project that have been released to the public.