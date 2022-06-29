GREAT BARRINGTON — Community Health Programs’ Great Barrington Dental Center is being temporarily reconfigured, which means that some patients appointments will be impacted.
As of Friday, the Great Barrington practice will be closed on Thursdays and Fridays. South County patients with appointments on these days may keep their scheduled times if they are willing and able to travel to CHP Neighborhood Dental in Pittsfield. On those days the Great Barrington dental staff will be working in the Pittsfield practice location on North Street.
This temporary adjustment in Great Barrington is part of CHP’s wider plan to expand dental care access in the Berkshires, with more dentists and expanded dental facilities.
South County CHP dental patients are being contacted regarding this temporary location adjustment. Questions/information: CHP Great Barrington Family Dental, 413-528-5565.