PITTSFIELD — Jessica Schneider has five children, and four of them are boys ages 9 to 13. Let’s just say, they eat a lot.
So, it wasn’t surprising to see the Pittsfield resident wheeling a shopping cart full of groceries out of the Aldi supermarket on Crane Avenue in late March. For Schneider, a trip to Aldi is a regular occurrence.
“I do a big shop every two weeks,” she said.
But, now, it’s a little easier for Schneider to find the items she needs. Aldi just completed a nearly five-week renovation of its Pittsfield store, and Schneider believes that the changes have made it easier to shop there.
“I absolutely love it,” Schneider said while loading groceries for her family of seven into her car. “It’s bigger, it’s organized and it’s more easier to find things.”
Paula Viola, of West Stockbridge, is a retiree who has fewer people to shop for but has similar thoughts about the renovations.
“This store is so new and clean that it’s a pleasure,” said Viola, who has been shopping at Aldi’s since its Pittsfield store opened almost six years ago. “There’s nothing worse than going into a grocery store when it’s not nice and clean.”
Aldi, a Germany-based discount grocery chain, operates 2,000 stores across 37 states. The chain opened its Pittsfield store in summer 2015, during a companywide expansion project that was supposed to add 650 more outlets by the end of 2018.
A coronavirus pandemic that has addled the economy hasn’t stopped the growth spurt: In February, Aldi announced that it planned to open 100 more stores nationwide by the end of this year, shortly after breaking ground on a 564,000-square-foot distribution center in Alabama.
But, the company also appears interested in making its existing stores more inviting to shop in.
In 2018, Aldi announced that it planned to remodel every one of its then-1,800 stores. According to Delish.com, a website that covers cooking and the food industry, a big reason behind Aldi’s remodeling was to add more refrigeration space.
“Over the last several years, we’ve been remodeling stores across the country to ensure the design and experience match the high quality of our products,” Chris Daniels, the vice president of Aldi’s South Windsor Division, said in a statement. “Our Pittsfield store is a part of this nationwide effort and to complete the finishing touches of the renovations, we temporarily closed the location.”
Aldi closed its Pittsfield store Feb. 14 and reopened it March 18. The Valentine’s Day closure caught some people by surprise, believing that the store might have shut for good. But, several regular Aldi shoppers said in late March that staffers had tipped them off in advance that the store would close temporarily so that the renovations could take place.
“Because I came here all the time, one of the checkout people told me that they were going to be doing the renovations,” Viola said.
The size of the Pittsfield store hasn’t changed. Aldi stores are smaller than stores in most grocery chains because the company likes to make shopping less stressful, according to delish.com. Regular Aldi shoppers said that they like the look of the new store.
“Wider aisles and more produce,” said John Kruyszna, of Lee. “It’s brighter, and the produce is displayed better. ... It’s a major improvement.”
“It’s well-laid-out, no question,” said Keye Hollister, of Pittsfield.
“It’s a lot nicer than it used to be, a lot more organized, and it seems a lot more spacious,” said Cody Henderson, of Pittsfield, referring to the new layout.
“Before, when you walked around, there were, like, walls of products in boxes,” Schneider said. “You’d walk in and there would be, like, walls of boxes, boxes on top of boxes of things like chips. Then, those same chips would be in another aisle.
“There was really no rhyme or reason to the way it was set up. Now, when you walk in, everything is where it should be. It’s easier to find. ... There’s definitely better signage. In the aisles, it’s easier to maneuver a cart around.”
Two national discount grocery chains used to have stores in Pittsfield. But, that number narrowed to one in September, when Price Rite abruptly closed its market on Dalton Avenue, less than a year after the company rebranded and remade the store.
“With Price Rite gone now, its important to have a store like Aldi in the area so you can save a little bit of money and get nice products,” Viola said.