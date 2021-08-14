GREAT BARRINGTON — CHP Berkshire Pediatrics has named psychiatric nurse practitioner Kimberly Loring to the Pittsfield-based practice, reflecting an expansion of CHP’s behavioral health services for children.
Loring has worked most recently as a psychiatric nurse practitioner at The Brien Center, focusing on children and adults. She completed her internship at Arbour Counseling Services in Lawrence and Haverhill.
Earlier, as a registered nurse, Loring worked in educational and hospital settings in the Boston area, and in the Berkshires for Berkshire Pediatrics, Fairview Hospital and Pittsfield Public Schools.
Loring holds a master's degrees in psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner from Northeastern University and a Master in Education from Cambridge College. She also holds a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing from Northeastern.
She has participated in a LEND Fellowship program at Boston Children’s Hospital, focusing on children with neurodevelopmental disabilities.