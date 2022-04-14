Luminary names LaRocca CEO

DALTON — Alison LaRocca has been named the first president and CEO of Luminary Evaluation Group of Dalton, a national evaluation firm that serves nonprofits. She had been serving as Luminary's managing director since 2017 when the firm was founded by Gary Romano, the president and CEO of Civitas Strategies.
As managing director, LaRocca expanded the client base, built out robust service offerings and accelerated Luminary’s growth with a 500 percent increase in revenue.
Under LaRocca's leadership, Luminary will continue its mission to help more nonprofit leaders recognize existing strengths around data collection that help them understand and communicate their impact. With projects currently spanning coast-to-coast, Luminary’s evaluations go beyond simple data collection and analysis to provide hands-on support to innovate, adapt, and change course as results emerge. In this way, Luminary’s work elevates and refines the efforts of mission-driven organizations across the country.
A Berkshire County resident who grew up on her family's farm, LaRocca holds a bachelor's degree in history from Williams College and a master's degree in elementary education from Merrimack College. While at Williams, LaRocca received the the Hubbard A. Hutchinson fellowship in dance.