<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

An estate in Alford goes for $8 million. It's one of the largest Berkshire County residential property sales in history

Alford estate photo one

This 9,000-square-foot, 16-room estate in Alford recently sold for $8 million, one of the largest residential property transactions in Berkshire County history.

Modal

Tony Dobrowolski can be reached at tdobrowolski@berkshireeagle.com or 413-496-6224.

Tags

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all