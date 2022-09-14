Lymphedivas, a Pittsfield-based garment company, is moving to The Stationery Factory in Dalton

DALTON — When Josh Levin first moved his company, Lymphedivas, to Pittsfield, he had a vision.

Coming from Philadelphia, where the company began, he pictured his operation in an “old historic building with gorgeous views,” ties to the community and plenty of natural light.

The vision was informed by his knowledge of the Berkshires, where his family has regularly visited since the 1990s. He settled on a Pittsfield location to open up shop in 2011.

When he was looking to relocate in 2015, moving into an industrial building like that didn’t quite make sense for the size of the business. Now, Lymphedivas is settling into a new home that fits the bill — and will allow them to grow.

“This is what I had envisioned when I moved to the Berkshires, and now I can realize that vision,” said Levin, president of the company.

Lymphedivas, the Pittsfield business that makes designer compression sleeves and handwear for cancer patients, is moving to Dalton, where it will fill in the third floor at The Stationery Factory, 63 Flansburg Ave. The move is expected to be complete by Feb. 1.

The company makes compression sleeves with intricate prints on them for those with lymphedema, a condition that can cause swelling in some parts of the body, including the arms. Medical-grade compression sleeves can help to manage the condition.

The company was started by Levin’s sister, Rachel Troxell, after she was diagnosed with breast cancer. As a result of the cancer, she developed lymphedema. She started the business to give women with the same condition, and herself, a better compression sleeve that would allow them to express themselves.

The company is also expanding to make “lower extremity” compression garments, including socks and leggings. Levin said he expects the legwear to roll out in the next week or two. This will help the company tap into new markets, he said, as compression garments for legs and feet have multiple uses among runners and other buyers.

Lymphedivas knits and prints its gloves and gauntlets in Pittsfield, but has its sleeves and lower extremity wear made by Carolon, a medical supply manufacturing company in Rural Hill, N.C.

The company was previously based at 7 North St. and most recently at 703 W. Housatonic St. The move to The Stationery Factory will give the business its biggest space yet.

The bigger space will come with a number of advantages, including a new HVAC system that will help the company manage the steam runoff created in the printing process and manage humidity and temperature in the space.

“It’s hard moving from the county seat, but for me it’s less about the town I’m in and more about what services do I have available to me, my employees and the business,” Levin said.

The company currently has 14 employees, but is likely to expand with the inclusion of compression socks and leggings. Levin said he expects to add about five more employees with the move over the course of a few years.

The Stationery Factory is a converted industrial building that formerly served as the home for the Crane & Co. stationery division. It now houses local business and artisans, such as a vinyl record shop and specialty guitar repair shop, and functions as a concert venue.

Steve Sears, the main owner of The Stationery Factory, said that having the compression garment business move in was an exciting addition.

“It’s the top floor, but it’s really the icing on the cake,” he said.

Sears said that bringing Lymphedivas into the space was a natural choice, since the company’s mission is an important one. He’s been selective over the years about getting tenants that will give something back to Dalton.

“Doing something important is important to us,” Sears said. “We don’t want to just rent space to anybody — we want to rent space to people that are part of our community.”