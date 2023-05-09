Lynda's Antique Clothing Loft reinvents itself after 17 years in a new space in Adams

ADAMS — After more than 17 years in the Armory Block building on Park Street, Lynda’s Antique Clothing Loft will begin its second act with a grand reopening elsewhere in town on Saturday.
Lynda Meyer’s shop, along with about nine other tenants of the building, were kicked out in March because of a faulty furnace. Building owner David Laborde said Monday that the boiler would cost $125,000 to replace.
The grand reopening, in a new building at 126 Columbia St., will take place from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, and will include free food and drinks as well as private tours from Meyer of the shop’s collection.
“It’s meant to reinvite all my familiar customers, people who follow me and enjoy my store,” Meyer said.
Meyer’s move had inherent problems. For one, the building she is now in, owned by Art McConnell, had decades worth of electrician’s equipment to clear out first.
"We had to redo the floors, and I had to redesign how I would set up the store that I had the same way for 17 years, in a month," Meyers said.
Meyer enlisted volunteers, and along with her associate Kate Coulehan, brought her new establishment to life after a short intermission.
Another problem with the move: Meyer is exceedingly particular with her collection. Her shop is a haven for collectors, selling hand-sewn dresses from the mid-19th century to the mid-20th century, as well as other clothing, jewelry, glassware and more.
“If I can’t put a piece out, it’s like a lost child,” Meyer said. “That’s what took so long, was redesigning the space. It has a more cottage-y feel, and the fact that it doesn’t have two staircases to get up to it is very beneficial.”
Meyer is now paying twice the rent she paid at the Armory Block building. But, she said, her current situation is as inexpensive as possible given the market. She said that she and others in downtown Adams are facing a sort of gentrification.
“For at least 10 years, downtown has been in the process of becoming something, but most of the landlords with those buildings either went bankrupt or sold to somebody else,” Meyer said. “It’s gentrification. They’re trying to make a new vision to conform with whatever is happening right now.”
“My old spot at the Armory Block, along with the rest of the spaces on the second floor of that building, will eventually be torn apart and modernized,” Meyer said.
Meyer said her shop's place and reputation as part of the artistic backbone of Adams is another major reason why she decided to reopen.