PITTSFIELD — Christine MacBeth, president and CEO of The Brien Center, will speak when the Zonta Club of Berkshire County holds its next monthly meeting, at 5 p.m. March 8, at Mazzeo’s Ristorante, 1015 South St., Pittsfield.
The public is invited and can sign up for the dinner by reaching out to Gail Molari, of Molari Employment and Health Care Services, with their dinner choice. Reservations should be made by Friday.
The format for these meetings is introductions, the speaker’s presentation and a small business meeting, followed by dinner.
Zontians and guests now can pay by credit card for dinner meetings. The cost is $32 and can be paid online. A $2 discount is available for those paying $30 either by cash or check at the door. Information: zontaberkshire.org.