PITTSFIELD — Alexa MacDonald of North Adams, a recent Drury High School graduate, has been named the first recipient of United Cerebral Palsy of Western Massachusetts’ Lisa Jacobs Memorial Scholarship Fund. MacDonald will be attending Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts to study psychology.
Pittsfield-based UCP of Western Mass. established the Lisa Jacobs Memorial Scholarship Fund last year. It establishes scholarships for college applicants who demonstrate a commitment towards community service and the betterment of all people. The $500 scholarship will help MacDonald pay for books and college tuition.
The fund was created on behalf of Lisa Jacobs, the daughter of Maren Jacobs, a UCP board member for nearly 50 years. Lisa, who lived in Lenox, was challenged by several congenital anomalies including cerebral palsy, glaucoma, a heart defect and developmental disabilities. She exemplified UCP’s mission to live a “life without Limits.”
Maren Jacobs presented the award to MacDonald at a ceremony in Pittsfield. “We had several applicants but yours was especially outstanding,” she said.