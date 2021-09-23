Berkshire Magazine has released the names of this year’s Berkshire 25. The eighth annual selection recognizes individuals who are the most dedicated, the most creative, and the most influential people in their fields and represent every aspect of the Berkshire community. They are highlighted in Berkshire Magazine’s just released fall issue.
Nominations were received from the community, and — with the help of a panel of advisors — the editorial board made the final selections. Berkshire Magazine will also be launching a Berkshire 25 alumni page on berkshiremag.com to showcase honorees from previous years. Information: berkshiremag.com.