Ruth H. Mahoney has been appointed executive vice president and president of wealth management at NBT Bancorp, NBT Bank’s holding company. She will join NBT’s executive team.
Mahoney has more than 30 years of experience in financial services, including wealth management, private banking, retail banking and regional leadership. She comes to NBT from KeyBank, where she served most recently as Capital Region Market president.
Mahoney, a graduate of Marist College with a bachelor’s degree in business administration and marketing, also serves as co-chair of the Regional Economic Development Council, as chair for the Capital Region Chamber of Commerce, and as a board member for Albany Medical Center in New York and the New York State Teachers’ Retirement System.
NBT, based in Norwich, N.Y., operates five branches in the Berkshires.