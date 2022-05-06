Manos Unidas appoints marketing director

PITTSFIELD — Leslie Gabriel has joined Manos Unidas as capital development/marketing director. A producer of video and audio content, Gabriel has a several decades of experience in creating successful businesses, creating social events and bringing awareness to important issues.
He currently produces the H2O radio show “And So It Flows”, which highlights the value of water and water consciousness in our lives on Berkshire Community Radio, WBCR-LP (97.7) FM in Great Barrington.
Manos Unidas, which means united hands in English, is planning to expand its affordable housing cooperatives for low and moderate income residents; its worker owned cooperatives and social enterprises for local community members to share skills and products; educational cooperatives for community members who develop educational programming for other community members; and food cooperative community gardens for community members to have hands on access to growing, sharing and access to healthy, nutritious food.
Founded in 1997, Manos Unidas is a Pittsfield-based multicultural, cooperative organization that celebrates community and unearths the common strengths of all community residents through shared resources of empowerment, living arts, food, education and economic initiatives.