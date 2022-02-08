PITTSFIELD — Hi-Tech Mold & Tool, of Pittsfield, is one of 13 state manufacturers to be awarded grants from the first round of funding in the new Massachusetts Manufacturing Accelerate Program established by the Baker-Polito administration.
Hi-Tech, a contract manufacturer in the aerospace, defense, medical and industrial industries, received $75,000 to purchase a Haas CNC-4 axis milling machine to support capacity growth in the firm’s aerospace and defense business lines.
The company has secured new contracts from Pratt & Whitney and L3Harris that will require this added capacity and allow for hiring workers to staff the equipment.
Hi-Tech’s partners in this project are the Berkshire Innovation Center and MassMEP.
The Massachusetts Manufacturing Accelerate Program, launched in June 2021, aims to co-invest in small- to medium-size manufacturers to better prepare their businesses to meet the demands of "Industry 4.0," the innovation-driven production methods powered by smart technologies such as data analytics, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, automation and connected technologies to stay competitive.