Maple syrup production in Vermont totaled 1.54 million gallons in 2021, down 21 percent from the previous year, according to the New England field office of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Statistics Service.
But, Vermont still is the top-producing state in the nation.
Vermont maple syrup producers put out 5.9 million maple taps in 2021, a 4 percent increase over 2020. Yield per tap is estimated to be 0.261 of a gallon, down from 0.342 of a gallon the previous season.
On average, the season lasted 28 days, compared with 38 days in 2020.
Vermont’s 2020 value of production totaled $52.7 million, down 9 percent from the previous season. The average retail price per gallon was up 2 percent, at $45.50 per gallon.