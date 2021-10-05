DALTON — Zack Marcotte has been promoted to director of financial planning at Berkshire Money Management. Marcotte has worked for the company for 13 years starting during his senior year in high school. Working side-by-side with BMM’s professionals has provided the kind of on-the-job training that led to his desire to become a financial advisor. Marcotte recently earned an MS in personal financial planning.
In his free time, Marcotte enjoys woodworking, going to the gym, and venturing into the wilderness with his dog, Dexter, who is also a long-time member of the BMM family.