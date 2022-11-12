Maria Montgomery appointed senior VP of private banking for Berkshire Bank

PITTSFIELD — Maria Montgomery has been named senior vice president, private banking for Berkshire Bank in Boston.
In this role, Montgomery will work with Berkshire’s private banking team to further support the bank’s commitment to clients and provide private banking relationship management to high-net-worth clients.
Her background includes over 23 years in the financial services industry, providing her clients with differentiated and valuable lending, cash management, financial planning and investment management solutions. She will help expand the Boston market by building and offering solutions for entrepreneurs, business owners, and high-net-worth clients.
Prior to joining the Berkshire Bank team, Montgomery worked for Cambridge Trust as a commercial relationship manager.