Maria's European Delights in Pittsfield to close by the end of the year

PITTSFIELD — Maria Sekowski's days of working the counter, singing to customers and making people smile at her quirky Eastern European deli on North Street are coming to an end.

The vibrant Sekowski is planning to close Maria's European Delights, which has been located in downtown Pittsfield for almost 10 years, when she retires at the end of this year.

She made the announcement recently on her businesses' Facebook page, adding that she's willing to keep the store open if someone wants to buy the business.

"It would be nice if somebody would want to buy it," she said in a telephone interview, "but I don't have anybody."

All gift certificates will be honored before the store closes.

Sekowski and her late husband, Kris, originally opened Maria's European Delights in Great Barrington in 2007, then moved the business to Pittsfield in January 2013. Kris Sekowski died in 2014, and Maria has operated the business, which features Eastern European products, including several types of kielbasa, by herself for the past nine years.

"You need two people," Sekowski said. "For me, it's too hard."

She intends to spend her free time watching her grandchildren, visiting her daughter in Kansas City, "and doing what I want to do now."

"The end is near. I face the final curtain," Sekowski said laughing while paraphrasing a song by Frank Sinatra, one of her favorite singers. Sekowski often entertains customers at her store by singing songs by people like Sinatra, a personal favorite, or by firing up her on-site karaoke machine.

"We begin every morning together," she once said in both reference and reverence to Old Blue Eyes.

Born in Poland, Sekowski was 11 when she came to the United States in 1965. She lived in Brooklyn, N.Y., before coming to the Berkshires.

"It's tough," she said, when asked about making the decision to retire. "I have mixed emotions."

Many small business owners on North Street have expressed concerns about parking on the downtown area's main thoroughfare, and Sekowski also expressed those sentiments in her Facebook post.

"Big issue is parking on North Street, which affects all the merchants," she wrote. "Something for the city officials to address."

In the telephone interview, Sekowski said those parking issues have cost her customers in the past.

"People who couldn't find parking just left," she said.

On Facebook she also wrote, "I want to thank you all for supporting my business throughout the years. Please support your local businesses as there are too many empty storefronts."

"I love everybody," she said. "I've had a good run and I've met so many wonderful people. I met (the late actress) Jill Clayburgh. She came into the store.

"I met Meryl Streep," she said. "That was in Great Barrington. She bought golumpkis (stuffed cabbage) and the hunter's stew that I made."

She finished her Facebook post by writing, "It was my pleasure to serve you!! I will miss some of you and you know who you are."

"I have wonderful people," Sekowski said.