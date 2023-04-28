Berkshire Bounty founders Mark Lefenfeld and Jay Weintraub are fighting food insecurity — one delivery at a time

PITTSFIELD — Berkshire County is a region of contrasts when it comes to food.
High-end dining establishments, specialty food stores, the farm-to-table movement, they're all prevalent in the Berkshires. Yet, more than 10 percent of the county's total population struggles just to put food on the table.
"This is a hidden problem," says Mark Lefenfeld.
In response, Lefenfeld and his friend and business partner, Jay Weintraub, recognize this problem and have formed their own nonprofit organization. The two men are the founders and co-presidents of Berkshire Bounty, a Great Barrington-based nonprofit food rescue organization. Berkshire Bounty's mission is to provide local food distribution organizations with nutritious food to mitigate food insecurity in Berkshire County and to educate and raise awareness about the issue of food insecurity in Berkshire County.
The two men, both originally from the New York City area, are longtime Berkshire residents who have been active in the community. We recently spoke with Lefenfeld and Weintraub about their organization, food insecurity issue in the Berkshires, and their backgrounds.
Q: How did you guys come up with the idea for Berkshire Bounty?
Jay: Really it was matter of serendipity because I got an apple tree as a present and I decided that having one lone apple tree wouldn't make much sense. So I bought some more fruit trees and planted them. Five years later, the trees were bearing fruit. In 2015 we had a bumper crop. I was walking all over them.
It occurred to me that these apples might go to waste and that people might be hungry and may enjoy having these apples. We gave them to food pantries. We began looking around and found some other people who had apples in their backyards, We called our little venture Backyard Bounty (when it formed in 2016).
Q: So that's how it started?
Jay: We were all set to go except we didn't count on not having apples the next year. It was a bad year. There was not much for us to do. In the ensuing fall and winter we began to think about other ways to go get food. That led us to Big Y and Guido's. We had conversations with them about going to the back and taking food that they would otherwise throw away for compost. That was really the genesis of it.
Along the way there was another organization that was coincidentally called Berkshire Bounty. A neighbor of mine, Mel [Greenberg], had been picking up food for over 20 years mostly for food pantries. We approached him and said the two organizations could merge and he agreed to that. Mel has passed away (he died in 2019). His inspiration in merging his organization into ours is how we became Berkshire Bounty. He also had some funds that enabled us to buy a van — and that's come in handy of course. That was the launching pad.
Mark: It gives us a warm feeling when Ellen (Mel's wife) comes to Jay and I and says, "Mel would be so proud of what you've done." We have a little plaque in our van dedicated to Mel Greenberg.
Q: How big of an issue is food insecurity in the Berkshires?
Mark: Let me give you some statistics and characteristics of our population. Up until the time that COVID hit, the statistic that was being thrown around was that 15 percent of the population of Berkshire County suffered food insecurity. There were about 120,000 people in Berkshire County so that translated to about 18,000. COVID hit and there was a significant increase in that percentage. It's not really well documented, but on an anecdotal basis and from what we're hearing over and over, that percentage has gone up considerably. Depending on who you ask you now get different estimates of the percentage of the population that suffers from food insecurity. But it typically gets close to 20 percent.
Q: That's pretty high.
Mark: I might add that a select group both on a pre-COVID basis and a post-COVID basis suffered food insecurity at a much higher level. Kids, the elderly, the homeless, minorities, all suffered food insecurity at a higher level than the population. Yes, there is wealth in South County, especially. But this is a hidden problem. We were flabbergasted at the number of people who suffered from food insecurity. We're in the process of doing a survey to help us identify the location and quantity of people suffering from food insecurity. That's information that to the best of our knowledge does not exist.
Jay: I'll also add that there's a reduction in food support in SNAP programs that we believe is going to make food insecurity even worse.
Q: Where do you get your food from?
Jay: Two general sources. Stores and farms will donate food to us. But more and more in South County we have developed resources and we are trending toward purchasing food, which is the second substantial food source for us. In order to purchase food we use donations from individuals and some families down there and also grants from some larger organizations.
The amount of food we're purchasing has grown substantially because it's harder and harder to find free food. But we've been incredibly successful at expanding our capacity by virtue of expanding out our profile so more people know the good works that we're doing. We also have recently hired a development director that's helping us expand our ability to purchase food by writing grants and also getting donations.
Q: Berkshire Bounty has gone from serving just South County to serving the entire region. Tell me about that.
Mark: Part of the reason we expanded into North County is that the percentage of people suffering food insecurity [there] is much larger. The population is smaller in those communities, but the people suffering from food insecurity is much larger. That was a geography that was crying out for our purpose and vision. Not literally, but when we got there, people welcomed us. We are about to set up storage facilities there.
We hired a full-time executive director [in June], Morgan Ovitsky. Morgan ran a food-oriented organization before coming to Berkshire Bounty. She's very well connected with the organizations and mechanics of food insecurity in North County. Morgan went up there, revisited organizations she knew in North County and singlehandedly developed our presence there.
We're closing in on distributing between purchased and donated food close to one and a half million pounds of food [since Berkshire Bounty began]. This year, calendar year 2023, we are going at a rate that would on an annual basis be close to 400,000 pounds of food. If you look at the amount of food we collect and the number of people we impact, we feel that we've made a significant difference.
Q: Jay you originally worked on Wall Street and Mark you're a retired attorney and investment banker. How did you meet?
Mark: I'm not sure. Maybe on the golf course.
Q: Your backgrounds seem very different from what you're doing now. Are they?
Jay: Both Mark and I are pretty community oriented. I lived in Alford for 20 years, I was on the committee that devised the internet service in Alford in 2018. Mark is also very community oriented (Lefenfeld is a former member of Great Barrington's Finance Committee and has served as president of Hevreh of the Southern Berkshires).
We care about our communities. We care about the people there and we recognize that even though many people believe that the Berkshires, South County in particular, is the land of the wealthy; we know that's really not true. That there are a lot of people who are suffering. I don't think it's a broad leap [to forming Berkshire Bounty] judging from our backgrounds and from our working lives.