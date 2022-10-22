With the Halloween season approaching, finding a bargain at this time, does not have to be a daunting — or haunting — experience. Here are a few Halloween season shopping specials pleasantly awaiting you.
OCTOBER DEALS: PERENNIALS AND MORE
At this time of the year, you should check out some of the local nurseries since perennials, trees and shrubs may be on sale. At Whitney’s Farm Market & Garden Center in Cheshire, owner Eric Whitney informed me that he has a 50 percent off fall sales promotion on select trees, shrubs, fruit trees and “B & B Shade and Flowering trees,” until they need to be stored for the winter. Owner Michelle Whitney explained to me that B & B means “ball and burlap” in the scientific terms of dendrology. (Which is the science of trees and yes, I had to look that one up!)
Ward’s Nursery & Garden Center in Great Barrington is also running several sales promotions. Owner Sam Ward told me that customers receive 50 percent off for perennials that may still be left in stock. Also, trees and shrubs are 20 percent off, pumpkins are 20 percent off and canning supplies are 50 percent off.
Clark’s Nursery in Lee has several sales promotions according to a spokesperson for owners Britney Clark-Sumner and Dan Sumner. These include 8-inch mums, kales and cabbages when you buy three and get one free. House plants are half price, along with specials on birds-of-paradise plants, which is my family’s favorite.
DENIM AND MORE
According to a Gap Inc. spokesperson, the following sales promotions by this parent company will occur in Lee Premium Outlets: Old Navy Outlet will have up to 50 percent off storewide sales all through October. The Banana Republic Factory will have up to 50 percent off until Oct. 23 and 40 percent off until Nov. 2 for denim and other clothing as well. Also, check with the Gap Outlet to see if there are any unannounced specials during the month of October.
Aéropostale in Lee Premium Outlets is having a “buy one, get one free” sales promotion on its Aero Jeans until Nov. 1, according to its website, bit.ly/3ghC24l.
American Eagle in Lee is also another Lee Premium Outlets retailer having sales on its jeans. Its website, bit.ly/3T82lID, reveals a sales promotion: buy one pair of jeans and get 50 percent off the second one — except for those jeans that are already on clearance. There is also a 30 percent off selected style-jeans sale. These promotions are available until Nov. 2.
HALLOWEEN TRICK FOR TREATS
Based upon past trends, retailers tend to lower their prices on Halloween costumes and candies as the days grow closer to Oct.31. If you haven’t purchased those costumes or Halloween candies yet, waiting may have been worthwhile after all. For your procrastination, you may have lightened your costs.
KICKING WHEEL DEALS FOR TIRE BUYERS
Right now will there are several tire promotions that will enable you to save money and be safer on the roads. Let’s start with two of the manufacturers who are running these “wheel deals.”
Cooper Tires has a sales promotion, said a Cooper consumer relations representative. You can save up to $70 in rewards by purchasing a new set of four qualifying Cooper tires between Oct. 6 and Nov. 14. After your purchase, you have to fill out their rebate form which you may get online or from the dealership where you purchased the set of tires. The online link to start your claim, check your status or see the promotions is: spr.ly/61775M5DPS.
Cooper’s parent company, Goodyear, is also running a national promotion until Dec. 31 through participating dealers. In this sales promotion, consumers can save up to $200 back via a mail-in/online rebate when purchasing select sets of four Goodyear tires using a Goodyear credit card. Using this same criteria, consumers will receive up to $100 back for other forms of payment, said a corporate spokesperson for Goodyear. The online link is bit.ly/3MlhaFc.
Many Berkshire tire dealerships also have October prices you may not want to pass up. In Pittsfield, Firestone Complete Auto Care Manager Tony Shelton said his dealership has a few promotions. “During the entire month of October, if you purchase three winter tires, you get the fourth one free. If you purchase two winter tires, your get half off the second one,” Shelton said. He also announced that another upcoming promotion will occur from Nov. 9-13, which he called an “Epic Sales.” “If you spend $600 on tires, you get $100 off,” Shelton said.
Mavis Discount Tire in Pittsfield has several promotions generated directly by the tire brand’s manufacturer, announced store manager Matt Stockman. These include Goodyear, Cooper, General, Dunlop and Kelly tires. Details may be found on the link bit.ly/3CzZcdt.
In North Adams, Monro Auto Center and Tire Center seems to always have some type of sales promotion according to its corporate store manager. He suggested checking out its website, bit.ly/3ggRDRx, which features deals on Cooper, Kelly and Michelin for the remainder of October.
TIRE DOLLAR SAVINGS AND SENSE
Now that you know some of the tire sales promotions, how do you know if you need a set of new tires? Spoiler Alert: Kicking the tires is not one of the ways. Stockman, the manager at Mavis, recommended looking at the depth of tread by noticing if the “tread wear bars” found on the tires are not visible. Also, notice if the tread is uneven where more tread is found on one side of the tire compared to the other.
If you want to extend the life of the tire, Stockman said, have your tires rotated and wheels aligned as recommended by the manufacturer. Also, have your vehicle suspension system examined which includes shock absorbers and struts, he added.
RX TIP FOR SAVING $: When comparing tire prices, remember to include any additional costs such as installation or balancing charges. Also check with a trusted mechanic as to whether your vehicle needs a wheel alignment, because the tire dealership may offer that service as well.