Martin J. Lecker: Don't wait for Godot — Black Friday deals are already here

In the Samuel Beckett play, “Waiting for Godot,” the two characters are waiting for a person who never shows. With a newer marketing strategy, many retailers are promoting Early Black Friday
Deals starting as soon as Veterans Day or in some cases are happening currently. Why wait for Black Friday when retailers are giving deep discounts now?
THE EARLY BIRD GETS THE WORM
Right now, all Kohl’s Department Stores are having a “Black Friday Early Access Sale,” said Leah Cotton, Kohl’s senior coordinator of corporate public relations.
This current Kohl’s promotion taking place in its new Lenox complex will continue through Nov. 10. Many selected items will be 15 percent off in-store and online and will include $10 in Kohl’s cash for every $50 spent. In its Sephora’s section, up to 20 percent off of its selected goods will be discounted until Nov. 7, with an extra 20 percent off selected purchases from Nov. 11 to Nov. 19.
I would advise checking these discounts out in person or online yourself (kohls.com) as more deals may be added or changed.
Walmart is having an early in-store and online early Black Friday promotion, also. It starts online at 7 p.m. Nov. 7 and in-store at 6 a.m. Nov. 9. The items in this promotion are limited to whatever is left in its inventory. There is no backordering.
Walmart+ members, have a 7-hour earlier time slot ahead of non-Walmart+ members. This extra time gives Walmart+ customers a better chance on getting the discounted items that could sell out early. Walmart+ membership is $12.95 monthly or $98 annually (plus taxes).
Best Buy is offering an early Black Friday sales promotion, which began on Oct. 24. Since this sales promotion is for only items in stock, it pays to shop now. Look for “Black Friday Deal” on its website (bit.ly/3TSopaD).
Macy’s is having a five-day Veterans Day Sale with deep discounts from Nov. 7 to Nov. 11 on clothes with an additional 20 percent off some select clothing. Also check out its website (macys.com). Some of its Veterans Day items are now being discounted online for men’s clothes, women’s clothes, furniture and other select items.
Staples also has current Black Friday deals at bit.ly/3fiw4Qz.
Dell Technologies’ early Black Friday deals have already started. You can save up to 48 percent off some of its computers and accessories. Its website link is dell.to/3sJImnQ.
More and more companies are announcing their early Black Friday deals, so check with your favorite companies while their inventory is still full.
THANK YOU FOR YOUR SERVICE: VETERANS DISCOUNTS
With Veterans Day commemorating the military service of our active and former military personnel on Nov. 11, many businesses are giving discounts to these celebrated heroes and family members. Each company has its own required documentation to apply for these military discount sales promotions, so contact them to find out.
At Kohl’s, 30 percent off of selected in-store purchases will be given to those serving in the military, along with their family members from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13. A valid military ID is required.
Target’s fifth annual Military Appreciation Discount is happening through Nov. 13. Military personnel will be given a 10 percent discount for all in-basket items, both online or in-store. Details may be found at target.com/circle/campaigns/military.
Right now, Bed, Bath and Beyond has a U.S. Armed Forces Appreciation Event for in-store items where active duty U.S. military personnel, veterans and their spouses can take 25 percent off their entire purchase through Nov. 11.
New Costco members who qualify as military will be issued a $20 Costco Shop card under its “Military Membership Promotion.” In addition to military personnel, college students, first responders, government employees and medical professionals are given certain promotions when they join Costco. Check out the website at costco.com/join-costco.html.
Finally, BJ’s Wholesale Club offers military personnel a $30 discount off their BJ Perks Rewards Membership Program, regularly priced at $110, which includes a 2 percent cash back credit on most purchases. Veterans can also opt for their regular BJ’s Inner Circle membership, without the 2 percent cash back and save $15 off their $55 one year membership.
WINTERIZE AUTOS BEFORE FIRST SNOWSTORM
With winter quickly approaching, it would behoove you to think about making sure your automobile is ready for the first snowstorm. So what are some suggestions for winterizing your automobile?
Owner Wayne Jelley of Jelley’s Auto Repair in Pittsfield suggested the following:
• Check your antifreeze
• Make sure your wiper blades are in good enough shape so they will be working during the bad, winter weather
• Check your tire pressure since in cold weather, your tire pressure will drop
• Add a gas-line antifreeze and water remover, especially when water condensation occurs more during the winter
Co-owner William Kinglsey of William Kingsley Auto Repair in Pittsfield added some other tips:
• Make sure you have good tires for the winter; if not, replace them
• Change your oil before the winter
• Chek your battery, which drains more during the cold weather
• Check out your belts and hoses to make sure they do not have to be replaced
So why do we need to add a gas line antifreeze water removal additive in our fuel tanks? “When the car is in a warmer temperature and then goes back into the colder air, there is a condensation of water which metabolizes into the gasoline," said Kevin Harper, commercial sales manager at Pittsfield’s Autozone. "This can cause problems.”
By adding a gas-line antifreeze and water remover such as Heet, it will prevent the gas and water condensation from metabolizing. This additive should be put into the gas tank only when it is full. As a general guide, you should never have your fuel tank a quarter full or less, especially in the winter, Harper added.
AAA has a brochure titled, “Useful Items to Keep In Your Vehicle,” which includes the following necessities to be kept in your automobile for the winter: ice scraper/snow brush; small shovel; small bag of abrasive material like sand; blanket; gloves; windshield de-icer and lock de-icer, which must be kept out of the car when you park.
RX TIP FOR SAVING $: Some companies give military personnel and their family members unadvertised discounts year-round. My suggestion is to ask wherever you shop whether such a promotion exists.