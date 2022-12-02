Martin J. Lecker: Black Friday and Cyber Monday are past, but Green Monday offers big bargains, too

In 2007, eBay created “Green Monday” since it is the third-busiest shopping day of the year, only to be outperformed by Black Friday and Cyber Monday. It takes place on the second Monday of December, which this year is Dec. 12, when retailers will be running sales promotions equal to or better than Cyber Monday.
The brouhaha is due to the number of days it takes from the ordering date to the arrival date, which is usually 10 business days. With Hanukkah ending on Dec. 26 and Christmas landing on Dec. 25, Green Monday will be even more enticing for retailers to offer some really good deals.
The name Green Monday refers to the “green currency” that retailers earn since this is the busiest shopping day in December. By purchasing online you will be more environmentally responsible since you will not waste gas or electricity traveling to the retail shops.
As of this writing, retailers have not yet set up their sales promotions because they are still assessing their Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales performances. I would advise you on Dec. 12 to try the links below that representatives from these companies advised, which should automatically give you more Green Monday promotional details.
Here's a sampling of those retailers who participated in this event last year, along with some of their deals:
• eBay: Free shipping and new hourly deals (eBay.com/deals)
• Amazon: Electronics, smart home devices, clothing (amazon.com/greenmonday)
• Best Buy: TV’s, Fitbits, home and kitchen deals (bestbuy.com)
• Kohl’s: Up to 20 percent off on selected goods (kohls.com)
• Walmart: Electronics, household goods, toys (walmart.com)
• Macy’s: Jewelry, home goods, men/women’s clothing, beauty deals (macys.com/ce/green-monday-deals)
Also check to see if they are offering free shipping, as many have done so last year.
Discounts and tips “fore” golf club purchases
You may be asking, why am I talking about golf clubs when my last column was on winter skiing? The answer is simple. December is a good time because golf clubs are discounted, especially when newer 2023 models will be emerging. Also, those heading for warmer climates may want to upgrade or replace their clubs while the prices are optimal for consumers.
Dick’s Sporting Goods in Pittsfield is selling some of its select golf clubs at lower prices this month, said Freight Flow Lead Mitch McCauley. For beginners, a normal “Top Flite Gamer” is a good choice. Then, the next decision is whether you want to purchase a steel shaft which is heavier, more durable and less expensive or the lighter, less durable and more expensive graphite shaft. McCauley suggested coming in to Dick’s so you can speak with a golf expert who can guide you to this and other purchasing choices.
Another decision is whether to buy a new or used set of clubs. Erika Halvorsen, manager of Pittsfield’s Instant Replay, offers another opinion. Her golf shop consigns its merchandise. As a new golfer, you may want to purchase a used set of golf clubs where the prices will be better at this time of the year. Golf clubs depreciate, and as a beginner, it makes sense to start off with a used set of clubs until you become experienced enough to know what clubs are best for you.
New golfers should probably start off with a couple of irons, woods and putter, Halvorsen said. Then, you will understand how to select the right shaft flex for a club, as well as how many degrees you will need on your various golf heads.
She also noted that many experienced golfers will purchase used golf clubs but first will check with their pro shops or retail golf shops for specific recommendations.
Senior discounts: What are you waiting for?
Recently after one of my Monday Mountain Boys fellow hikers Dan Parnell suggested I look at Ocean State Job Lot in North Adams for my column. Besides their ongoing low prices, they were also very philanthropic. After checking with its store manager, Jennifer Socie, she told me that every Monday from 8 to 9 a.m., seniors aged 62 or older are eligible to receive 20 percent off purchases of food. This was in line with their concern of food insecurity.
It also occurred to me that as a senior citizen, there were other senior discounts that were available. Wherever you shop, I would highly recommend asking if these senior discounts are available.
Here are some senior discounts with age descriptors:
• Burger King (Pittsfield): 10 percent off coffee and drinks age 60+
• McDonald’s (Pittsfield): 10 percent off on coffee (varies at each location) age 55+
• Dunkin' (Lee): 5 percent off age 60+
• Walgreens (Pittsfield): 20 percent off most items every Tuesday age 55+
• Chili’s: 10 percent off age 65+ (or military)
• Kohl’s: 15 percent off with some restrictions on Wednesday age 60+
• Most major hotels (Hilton, Hyatt, Marriott, Ritz-Carlton-age varies)
• Most major auto rentals (Avis, Budget, Hertz-age varies)
• Automobile Insurance (Check with your insurance company as GEICO gives a senior discount for defensive driving classes resulting in a lower premium-age varies)
DASHING DEALS & DPI
Kohl’s will be having “dashing deals” during the weekends of December 2-4 and Dec. 8-10, and on Dec. 17, according to its corporate office. Check the Lenox store and online for these selected items.
Downtown Pittsfield Inc. will be sponsoring various holiday events, many which are free. See the attached link for more details bit.ly/3AWIBR3.
RX TIP FOR SAVING $: By joining AARP or AAA you can save money on selected products, services and admission fees. For AARP you must be age 50 or older. Check out their websites respectively (aarp.org) and (northeast.aaa.com). Make sure you weigh the costs vs. the benefits before joining.
Correction: In my last column, I erroneously identified Great Barrington owner Annie Minifie’s business as Byzantine. It is Byzantium and will continue to have even more emerging discounts. So check out her shop before it closes in January.