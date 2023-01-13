Martin J. Lecker: Shopping for gym equipment? Considering a concierge trainer? Here's what to know

In this column, I will reveal what the experts recommend you look for when purchasing gym equipment. Along with this equipment, you may want to use the services of a concierge trainer, who is a personal trainer that visits your home. How to select a concierge fitness trainer will also be discussed. Finally, there are several shopping deals occurring this month. Read on to find out more.
IS IT TIME FOR THE MOUNTAIN TO COME TO YOU?
In my last column, pointers were given on how to select a fitness center to meet your New Year’s resolution of exercising more. Yet, there is another alternative if you not believe in the paraphrased proverb, “if the mountain won’t come to you, you must go to the mountain.”
In this case, if you still can’t get to the gym (“mountain”), maybe you should consider bringing the mountain to you, by purchasing your own fitness equipment. With so many people wanting to begin a workout routine, January is generally when fitness equipment retailers are well inventoried. It also may be the best time to purchase equipment at discount prices, according to Chris McGovern, ship to store lead at Dick's Sporting Goods in Pittsfield.
If you are looking for equipment, where do you begin? McGovern said that prospective buyers should consider their personal equipment preferences as the first step. This is when speaking to qualified experts who can assess your individual cardio (cardiovascular) or strength goals is important. It is at this point, that they can recommend the appropriate equipment.
McGovern highly recommends trying out the equipment before making the purchase.
Gary Onnen, a salesperson at Total Fitness Equipment, has his own list of what prospective purchasers should be aware of. First, he believes that customers should know what type of exercising they prefer. For example, do they like using a treadmill? An exercise bike? Free weights?
Next, do they have any injuries that certain equipment may help or exacerbate that injury? What experience does the customer have using the various types of equipment? This step is extremely important and why you would want to use a salesperson who has the experience and knowledge of the equipment to guide you through this process.
Equally as important is having a showroom to test the equipment out, which all Total Fitness Equipment locations have.
Onnen also pointed out that there are some misconceptions. For instance, some new customers are afraid that strength training will cause you to gain too much weight. What they are missing, Onnen said, is that more muscle turns into more weight and that “you do not have to worry about entering a doorway sideways,” he joked.
Another misconception is the failure to underestimate how much space you actually have in your own residence. A traditional gym with weights may take up only a 4-by-6-foot area.
Another option is purchasing a treadmill that folds up. The newer ones are studier than they were years ago and is a good choice if you are not willing to give up space, he said.
Onnen added another recommendation, consider a WaterRower machine since it covers cardio and strength exercising simultaneously. It has you use your upper body, lower body, is low impact, enhances your endurance and is a space saver.
Treadmills also are a good choice since they build up your cardio and endurance. “It’s in everyone’s DNA to walk since birth," he noted, "so using a treadmill is not intimidating.”
Onnen’s final recommendation is to see if you can use any apps that are dedicated to your workout. Some equipment includes apps with their purchase, which is another factor you can consider when deciding what equipment you select and where you buy it.
Shay Donald, of Shay Donald Fitness in West Stockbridge, has her own list of three key recommendations:
1. Does the prospective buyer have any injuries or any movement that they shouldn’t be doing because of the risk of injury or pain?
2. What are the person’s goals or what do they enjoy doing? You want equipment which will meet their goals and “won’t be a clothes hanger in the corner of the room.” For example, Donald is a powerlifter so purchasing a treadmill for her would not be enjoyable and would not be used compared to equipment which would meet her strength goals.
3. Space is another factor and prioritizing the type of equipment you can fit at home is important.
In terms of the equipment you should purchase, she prefers dumbbells, bands, stability balls and suspension trainers since they are the most versatile. For her clients, she adjusts the tempo, rep (repetition) ranges, rest times and adds some isometric holds to create a progressive program.
Donald highly recommends that individuals see a personal trainer for a few sessions to help with form and choosing the appropriate exercises for them. The personal trainer can write a program to follow on their own, in their home. If this is not an option, she recommends finding online resources which helps give ideas for at home workouts as well as form guides.
ADDED INCENTIVE: CONCIERGE PERSONAL TRAINERS
Perhaps you find yourself not going to the gym anymore. This may be the time to get a concierge personal trainer who will come to your home.
Once again, I asked, Shay Donald for her recommendations.
First, she said, “Hire someone with experience, can figure out your wellness and fitness goals and is qualified in these areas.” Recommendations from others are a good place to start but make sure your personalities mesh. What works for one person may not work for you. Next, make sure you are completely honest about your goals and limitations with that person and feel comfortable working with them.
Donald pointed out that some personal trainers have their own facilities, like herself, and will not conduct any training in your own home. However, they will do virtual training, which is another viable alternative if you don’t want to physically go to the gym and your trainer will not come to your home.
Regardless of your choice, my recommendation is to see if the trainer has an introductory trial offer so you can determine if that person is a fit for you before being locked into any financial commitment.
DISCOUNTS ON GYM EQUIPMENT: SOME SUGGESTIONS
As for sales discounts on gym equipment, Chris McGovern said Dick’s Sporting Goods is having sales promotions right now. He suggested to check out their Pittsfield location to see what equipment is on sale this month or to check out their online website bit.ly/3Z8mjGy.
Gary Onnen recommended visiting one of Total Fitness Equipment’s nine locations. Their closest one is in West Springfield. Also, check out its website totalfitnessequipment.com to see what sales exist, as they change sales promotions on selected equipment frequently; many times just to match a competitor’s lower price.
Besides Dick’s Sporting Goods, other fitness equipment sales discounts may be found. One of them is Target, whose weekly flyer can be found on its website weeklyad.target.com/. Walmart will be running discounts online also which you can check out at bit.ly/3QivNLf.
DON’T PROCRASTINATE: BUY LINGERIE NOW!
Why wait for Valentines’ Day if you can save money now?
Victoria’s Secret is having a semi-annual sale currently online and at their retail outlets. According to their Corporate Communications, its sales promotions will begin to wind down at the end of this month. For online details, see victoriassecret.com.
TIME TO GET A CALENDAR?
Now that we are two weeks into the New Year, retailers realize that if consumers haven’t purchased a 2023 calendar by now, they probably will not unless there is a reason to do so. Giving a discount may be one of those reasons.
Office Depot is giving deep discounts online for some of their calendars at bit.ly/3iijkdY. Amazon has discounted calendars for as much as 75 percent off at bit.ly/3GNo2tT. Other online calendar discounts may be found at Papersource.com and Calendars.com.
I would also check out some of the supermarkets or local retailers where calendars may be sold.
ANNUAL CARR HARDWARE STOREWIDE CLEARANCE
Carr Hardware is having a huge annual storewide clearance sale for the entire month of January with savings on select items from 25 percent to 75 percent off. Check out its website at bit.ly/3vLYOG0 or go to one of its retail locations.
RX TIP FOR SAVING: With Martin Luther King, Jr. Day coming up on Monday, many retailers will be having sales promotions to mark this holiday. Be on the lookout for these retail and online shopping bargain opportunities.