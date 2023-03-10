Martin J. Lecker: Spring sales and St. Patrick's Day specials are here

Between this month’s sales and St. Patrick’s Day, be on the lookout for deals online and in your local store. The following sales promotions are a sample of what is available in Berkshire County.

PITTSFIELD AND LENOX BARGAINS

The Arcadian Shop in Lenox is having a Trekfast Sale all month. Selected item discounts include: mountain bikes, kayaks, paddleboards, bike accessories and camping supplies. These deals may be found on this website link bit.ly/3ST5HQA.

“Watercolor artist Sally Tiska Rice is excited to share some Irish luck with art lovers this St. Patrick’s Day,” announced Downtown Pittsfield Marketing Coordinator Kim Gritman. Sally is offering a special discount of 10 percent for one original piece and 20 percent off two or more of her artwork in her Pittsfield studio from 1 to 5 p.m. March 17. If you are lucky, you may find her working on her latest project. Details may be found at sallytiskarice.com along with her contact information.

If you are a skier, why not take advantage of Bousquet Mountain’s “Ski to Spring Weekend?” This event will take place next Friday through Sunday, with lift tickets priced at $17 a day. There will also be live music, prize giveaways, as well as lunch and dinner specials at its restaurants Lift Bistropub and The Kitchen. Learn more at bit.ly/3JbLWjL.

Joining the St. Patrick’s Day sales promotions is Berkshire Roots dispensary in Pittsfield, which “will take 10 percent off the entire order of their guests who are dressed in festive attire,” according to Danielle Miller, the assistant marketing manager.

In addition, Berkshire Roots will take up to 60 percent off its flower, pre-rolls, edibles, and other selected items during the entire month of March, Miller added. Details at bit.ly/3ZMugR5.

For a real St. Patrick’s Day dining experience, John McNinch, president of McNinch Restaurant Group, said Patrick’s Pub in Pittsfield will be serving up a special holiday menu. This will include; corned beef and cabbage, Irish stew, Irish nachos and Irish Shepard’s pie. This can be washed down with its trilogy on tap of Guinness, Smithwicks and Harp beer. In addition, on Friday night, you can listen to The Kelly Boys playing all of your favorite Irish music.

If you do drink though, please do so responsibly.

WILLLIAMSTOWN AND ADAMS SALES HAPPENINGS

Susan Briggs, executive director of the Williamstown Chamber of Commerce, reported the following sales promotions in Williamstown and Adams this month. Details and contact information may be found on the provided links below.

Amy’s Cottage in Williamstown has clothing markdowns up to 70 percent off (amyscottage.com).

Provisions in Williamstown will be selling Berkshire Brewing Co.’s Irish Red Ale at $12 a six pack (provisionswilliamstown.com).

Where’d You Get That!? Williamstown will give 20 percent off any one product if you are wearing green on St. Patrick’s Day (www.wygt.com).

Gold Leaf in Williamstown has a 17 percent off Shamrock Discount when you buy six, or more, bottles of wine. This offer may not be combined with other offers or coupons (bit.ly/3T8sV5n).

Spoon Cafe in Williamstown if giving $2 off any size frozen yogurt (froyo) on St. Patrick’s Day from 5 to 9 p.m. Also, look for its green-themed flavors of the week (bit.ly/3yzHTrD).

Second Chance Composting LLC in Adams is giving a one- week free trial Residential Community Composting Program, in which residents can drop off their compost (food scraps only at Wild Soul River on Cole Avenue in Williamstown) for the week of March 13-17. Tell Justin & Rebecca at Wild Soul River that you are “Going Green” to participate (bit.ly/3yhXpYS),

Cozy Corner Motel in Williamstown is offering a St. Patrick’s Day Get Away, offering guests 10 percent off their booking when they call and use the code “Green 10.” The code is valid for March 17-18 (cozycornermotel.com).