Martin J. Lecker: Super Bowl Sunday marks high season for TV sales

With the Super Bowl set for Sunday, Feb. 12, this is the time of the year when many football enthusiasts tend to purchase flat-screen televisions.
Earlier this month at the Las Vegas Consumer Electronics Show, several manufacturers announced the release of their 2023 models.
This may be a good time to see if retailers are discounting their 2022 models to clear their inventory for the newer models. Or, you may want to purchase these upgraded 2023 sets with all their newer innovations, just in time for the Super Bowl.
TIPS FOR SELECTING THE BEST TV BEST FOR YOU
If you are buying a flat-screen television you may be surprised how many new features exist since your last purchase. So let’s see what the experts recommend to clear up this new level of decision making that you might now face.
Your first step is to select a retailer with an experienced and knowledgeable staff in the flat-screen television market. Patrick Kennedy, sales professional for Central Radio Appliance & Furniture in North Adams, said his store takes pride in guiding prospective consumers through the myriad of choices when of selecting a television to meet their needs.
Sales personnel at his location and at its other Dalton location find themselves giving extra time to their senior citizen customers, as well as others not familiar with all the newer specialized features. Central Radio Appliance & Furniture, carries only Sony televisions because of its manufactured quality, reliability and cutting-edge technological features.
“Once you have decided where you will make your purchase, you will need to know your budget,” he said.
The size of the screen is another decision to ponder. “Fortunately, with all the advanced features, it is possible to purchase a larger set in a small room because the screen quality of these televisions are so amazing,” he said. On a personal basis, Kennedy likes a larger screen because now the images are clearer than ever —even close up.
“Even though many manufacturers have come out with 8K, which boasts of having 33 million pixels compared to the 8 million pixel 4K, the number of movies, etc. are not enough to justify spending more than your planned budget,” Kennedy said.
Another factor is whether to purchase an OLED (organic light emitting diode) or more advanced QLED (quantum light emitting diode) product. OLED televisions use a backlight to illuminate their pixels while QLED televisions produce their own light.
Given that QLED is a newer feature, and still is undergoing some growing pains, it may make more sense to purchase the OLED. Sony is the leading manufacturer of this OLED feature in Kennedy’s opinion.
When Mark, an electronics team member of Target in Lanesborough was asked what information he first needs to know from his prospective customers, he also responded “budget.” But, he did mention on the plus side, that there are many products that are quality manufactured and affordable as well.
For example, Mark’s personal recommendation would be purchasing an LG brand over the top of the line Samsung brand, if budget is an issue. LG is affordable, with the best picture quality compared to others and would be his top choice. Other less expensive models are: VIZIO, TCL, Westinghouse and Element.
Size would be the next criterion when recommending a flat-screen television. “A 72-inch model would be amazing,” he said, “but the question is whether or not you have the space.”
He suggested a set with at least four HDMI (High Definition Interface Multimedia) ports, which allow you to connect your various devices like a PC, gaming box or an Amazon Firestick.
Mark’s last piece of advice is to get a sound bar since most of the flat panel screen televisions have speakers in the back, which face the wall. By having a sound bar, it allows the sound quality to fill the entire room.
DON’T FORGET THE INSTALLATION
The closer you are to the Super Bowl, the more retailers tend to drop their prices for flat-screen televisions. But, will that price include the installation? Many retailers charge for delivery and installation.
Don Nealon, owner of Pittsfield’s Schilling TV, has watched his 75-year-old family business follow its “old school philosophy,” which is why it is one of the few small-business television sales retailers left in the area.
And what is that philosophy?
“Sell only quality television products that includes installation and delivery costs that are competitively priced,” Nealon said. One of the things that his family business takes pride in is to sell quality models like Sony, Samsung and LG. Having a large inventory enables you in many instances, to have your television set delivered and installed on the same day. When the compnay delivers the set, it will often set up the Wi-Fi, apps and remote controls, as well.
“Recently, someone purchased a flat-panel screen television and within 30 minutes it was delivered and ready to be viewed,” Nealon said. It takes longer just to drive to some of the larger “box stores,” he quipped.
In addition, if a consumer is having a problem with their television, Nealon said, “he or his staff can work with their customers over the phone and immediately resolve the problem, so an on-site visit is not necessary.”
Nealon emphasized that the largest mistake consumers make is purchasing a flat-screen that is “cheap” and not a quality brand manufacturer. You don’t want to find yourself purchasing another set within a short period of time, just because you saved a few dollars.
Nealon also suggests purchasing an antenna — his business also sells and installs them — which can allow you to watch some of your channels for free.
CURRENT, UPCOMING DISCOUNTS
As I said before, many retailers will have sales promotions right around the Super Bowl. Here is a sampling of some.
Central Radio’s Patrick Kennedy said his establishment will price its Sony products to match his retail competitors. Mark recommended checking Target’s website (www.target.com) to see what deals are currently being offered. Nealon said his business has sales periodically and will work with its customers to help them get the best price.
Samsung, LG and Sony, among other online direct manufacturers are also having these Super Bowl promotions which have already started. Samsung’s promotion ends Feb. 12 (bit.ly/3H0Qqrd), LG’s ends Feb. 13 (lg.com/us), and Sony currently has sales that change periodically (electronics.sony.com/) .
Hopefully, this information will help you so that your Super Bowl experience will be a positive one, even though New England “Pats” fans will have to wait until 2024 to see their team play.
RX TIP FOR SAVING: Many retailers have “price-matching policies” where they will match their competitor’s price. Before purchasing a flat-panel television set, bring your smartphone, so you can check the prices of other businesses and then negotiate while you are ready to purchase your TV set.