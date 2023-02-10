Martin J. Lecker: Valentine's and Presidents days bring shopping deals on diamonds, dinners and more

What does Valentine’s Day and Presidents Day have in common? Sales promotions, of course.
So, read on to find out more about these and other February deals.
INS AND OUTS OF BUYING DIAMONDS
With Valentine’s Day coming up in a few days, are you thinking of purchasing a diamond ring or diamond jewelry?
Rick Stohr, owner of RJ Stohr Diamonds & Fine Jewelry in Pittsfield, voted by Eagle readers as the “2022 Best Jeweler of the Berkshires,” offers some tips on purchasing diamonds and fine jewelry. He believes there are several steps in making an educated decision and the first step is to do your research. This is done with a multi-faceted approach.
Selecting a jewelry store is extremely important. You should pick a place, he said, where you feel comfortable, with a friendly professional staff who instill an environment that will be conducive for a long-term customer relationship.
An experienced salesperson shouldn't ask about your how much money you want to spend right away, but instead find out what kind of jewelry you're interested in buying, or what your recipient likes to wear, Stohr said.
After the salesperson determines what you want, now it is time to inquire about your budget. But, this can be a tricky balancing act, he cautioned.
As a consumer, you want a price that is fair and something you can afford. Jewelers are not in business to “empty their clients’ pockets,” but still want their clients to purchase a quality product that they will be satisfied with. After the purchase, clients should feel that they have “the most perfect piece of jewelry that they can find and afford,” he emphasized.
Valentine’s Day may be the time of the year when many marriage proposals occur. For Stohr, he prefers to price his jewelry competitively so his customers are able to get the best price whenever they propose.
In Stohr’s opinion, one mistake that prospective customers make is that they purchase a diamond or fine jewelry online. Local small business jewelers give their customers “personal” attention and will spend the necessary time, which is not possible if using an online retailer, Stohr pointed out.
“Purchasing fine jewelry is too complicated and needs to be done directly with a jeweler in his store,” he said.
My advice is that you have to make your own decision when selecting a jeweler and should be comfortable with a jeweler who you believe understands your individual needs.
CUTTING EDGE: THE NEW DIAMOND IN TOWN
One interesting decision that Stohr mentioned was whether you want to purchase a “lab-created diamond” or “earth-created diamond.” In the last five or six years, he said, lab-created diamonds have been replacing earth-created diamonds.
As its name implies, lab-created, or lab-grown, diamonds are created in the lab and possess the same chemical properties and crystal structures of earth-created diamonds. Basically, the lab is creating the same product that you would be purchasing if it was an earth-created diamond.
Lab-created diamonds should not be confused with a synthetic diamond like cubic zirconia.
“The biggest advantage,” Stohr said, “is that purchasing a lab-created diamond over an earth-created diamond can save the customer hundreds or in some cases, thousands of dollars. Basically, you are purchasing the same product where the only difference is its origination."
THE 5C’S OF DIAMONDS QUALITY
Let’s look at the traditional criteria known as the “4C’s of diamond quality” plus an additional “C.” These “5C’s” are a helpful guide before purchasing a diamond.
Nellie Barnett, an applied jewelry graduate and corporate communications director of the Gemological Institute of America, said the 4C’s to look for when purchasing a quality diamond, are: color, clarity, cut (the most important) and carat weight. The newest “C” is the certification report of the diamond’s origin. For an explanation of these criteria, Barnett recommended viewing this page on the GIA website: bit.ly/3DFCy4P.
VALENTINE’S DAY SALES PROMOTIONS
So after purchasing fine jewelry for your Valentine, the next step may be to purchase aromatic, therapeutic oils, candles or even candy. On Feb. 11, Soma’s Aroma in Pittsfield will have a 10 percent off sales promotion on these items, coupled with a 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. “pop-up” with Truffles by Tara, a graduate of the Culinary Institute of America. Owner Soma Dinicola’s website is somasaromas.com/.
For something different, you can purchase original fine art by artist Sally Tiska Rice in her Pittsfield studio. She is giving 10 percent off on Valentine’s Day and Presidents Day. Her website is: sallytiskarice.com/.
Then, why not plan a nice romantic dinner? Aaron Brassard’s Berkshire Palate in Pittsfield is offering a $55 Valentine’s Prix Fixe dinner. Details may be found at bit.ly/3jffqTI.
Williamstown will also be offering some dining opportunities at: The Break Room @ Greylock Works (Ramen Night) thebreakroomgw.com/; Mezze Bistro + Bar’s prix fixe menu, mezzerestaurant.com/; Pera Bistro, perabistro.com/; Freight Yard Pub freightyardpub.com/; and Trail House Kitchen, trailhousekitchen.com/.
Besides dining in Williamstown, there are other Valentine’s Day options in this area, according to Williamstown Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Susan Briggs.
For a unique experience, try a Valentine’s free card-making workshop at The Clark museum in Williamstown from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday (bit.ly/3Xb7fWz). Or you can give you can treat your Valentine to a massage at the InTouch Day & Day Spa (intouchdayspa.com/).
In addition, Williamstown has some shopping specials at these businesses followed by their websites, which describes their deals: ABC Clothing Shop, bit.ly/3X4rIvX; Amy’s Cottage, amyscottage.com/; Gold Leaf, bit.ly/3YuqM5f; Goodman’s Jewelers, bit.ly/3RGI8tE; Good Night Kitchen, goodnightkitchen.com/; The Print Shop, printshopwilliamstown.com/; ROAM: A Xtina Parks Gallery (North Adams), roamgallery.photo; The Spirit Shop, spiritshopinc.com/; The Store At Five Corners, facebook.com/storeatfivecorners; Spring Street Market & Café, thespringstreetmarketandcafe.com/; Wild Oats, wildoats.coop/; Where’d You Get That!? bit.ly/3x1jSIV; and Silver Therapeutics, silver-therapeutics.com/.
Amazon is currently offering a “Valentine’s Day Love for All Event” where deals include up to 45 percent on selected fashion brands, kitchen and home Essentials, as well as other items through Feb. 14. Details may be found at amzn.to/3X9rcg9.
DOWNTOWN PITTSFIELD’S DEALS ON MEALS 'RESTAURANT WEEK'
Downtown Pittsfield’s Managing Director Rebecca Brien and Marketing Coordinator Kim Gritman announced that Downtown Pittsfield will be running a “10 x 10 Upstreet Arts Festival Downtown” event from Feb. 16-26, which includes Restaurant Week. During this event, customers who dine at any of the participating restaurants will receive a stamp on their passport. Each stamp represents an entry to win a prize package in a drawing. The passport will be available at participating locations during the week of Feb. 16. Diners who eat at 10 different places on each of the 10 days will receive an additional 10 bonus stamp entries.
Participating establishments as of this writing include: 101 Restaurant & Bar; Berkshire Palate; Dottie’s Coffee Lounge; Espetinho Carioca, Hot Harry’s; Hot Plate Brewing Co.; LuLu’s Tiny Grocery; Methuselah Bar & Lounge; Otto’s Kitchen & Comfort; Patrick’s Pub; Thistle and Mirth; and Thrive Diner.
For information, visit bit.ly/3JKISMb or find website links for participating establishments.
UPCOMING PRESIDENTS DAY SALES PROMOTIONS
For President’s Day, there are many upcoming sales promotions. Here is a sampling.
Pittsfield artist Deborah Carter will be giving discounts on Presidents Day. Her website is: Deborahhcarter.com. Also, Pittsfield’s Mark Mellinger’s studio will be open on Feb. 14 and 20. You can check his website at bit.ly/40Fex7J.
At the Lee Premium Outlets check out Old Navy Outlet’s “Up to 50% Off Storewide” on President’s Day with 50 percent off jeans next weekend (Feb. 18-19) and its selected sweatshirts and hoodies on Feb. 20. Banana Republic will have a 50 percent off everything on February 15-21, and if you use your Gap Inc. card, you will receive an additional 25 percent off.
Gap Outlet will be offering selected items from 40 to 60 percent off on selected items, including 50 percent off jeans. In addition, purchases of $75 or more will result in an additional 15 percent off for in-store purchases, along with other incentives if customers sign up for a Gap credit card.
Shari Ajayi, of Saatva.com, said that her company will be running a Presidents Day sales promotion from now until Feb. 20 in which customers can save up to $500 on some sales items, including mattresses, bedding, bedding furnishings and other related items. These may be viewed in person at its Boston viewing room, according to Brendan Farina, viewing room manager.
I would recommend checking all the websites mentioned in this column for any sales promotion updates, as well as the websites of local businesses where you normally patronize.
RX TIP FOR SAVING: Many local retailers, supermarkets, and pharmacies have post Valentine’s Day’s deep discounts on items like candy, cards, decorations and other holiday related items. Also, check online for these deals as well.