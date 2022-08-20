Martin J. Lecker: Preparing for the upcoming Labor Day sales

I hope you were able to take advantage of last weekend’s sales tax-free weekend.
Now, let’s look at some products which generally are discounted in the upcoming days through Labor Day.
MATTRESS SALES
Sales promotions for mattresses and other bedding products generally occur Labor Day weekend. A few companies even get ahead of their competitors and begin their promotions the week before.
Take e-tailer mattress company Saatva, which will be offering sales promotional discounts of up to $500 with any mattress purchased during Labor Day weekend. Saatva will have an early access period beginning Aug. 25, according to Shari Ajayi, Saatva’s senior manager of public relations. Bedding and other accessories will be part of Saatva’s promotion, as well. You should check out their website (saatva.com), as other deals may be added.
You may want to test out a mattress first, before purchasing it online. But, how?
Saatva does have its New England flagship store located in the Back Bay of Boston, although there is another option. Nick Tambascio, Saatva’s Boston viewing room manager, suggests researching what is important to you — mattress type, firmness, mattress size and customer service policies — before buying by taking Saatva’s six-question mattress quiz on its website. It will require being contacted by them, but may be worth it.
The six questions are: Who shares the bed with you? How would you describe your sleep partner from a list of choices? What is your weight range? How do you like your mattress to feel (listed choices)? What is your primary sleeping position (listed choices)? And what are your sleep concerns (listed choices)?
This online quiz can be found on their website. These questions may also help you be better prepared when conducting your own comparative shopping.
The store manager at Mattress Firm in Great Barrington expects Labor Day weekend sales promotions to be announced shortly. Last year, Mattress Firm’s promotions included a free adjustable base, a King mattress for the price of a Queen mattress, free mattress protectors and/or free pillows.
Mattress Firm’s store manager Norman Harris believes when purchasing a bed at a retail outlet, personal relationships are part of the service customers will receive when compared to an online experience.
JEWELRY DISCOUNTS
Right now, Macy’s is running daily online jewelry sales on more than 20,000 items. These include diamond pendant necklaces, white gold bracelets, sterling silver earrings and diamond halo cluster rings. Some discounts are running as high as 70 percent. You can expect these promotions to continue through Labor Day. This is the time of the year when retailers and e-tailers discount their jewelry.
Kay Jewelers traditionally has sales promotions on Labor Day weekend, so check both their websites (kay.com) and retail outlets. If you are a new customer and sign up for their email, you are given a $25 discount for jewelry costing at least $99 if you are a first-time purchaser.
APPLIANCES: LABOR DAY SALES PROMOTIONS
Appliances will be on sale this Labor Day weekend.
Home Depot in Pittsfield is having Labor Day discounts on select appliances. More details will be released around Aug. 22 or 23, as confirmed by their customer service. These sales promotions for appliances include refrigerators, washers, dryers, ovens and microwaves.
Since this column is after the sales tax free weekend and before Labor Day, appliance store owners have not yet heard from suppliers to announce the specifics of upcoming Labor Day sales promotions. Further details will be provided in my next column scheduled on Labor Day Weekend.
SHOP LOCAL ON LABOR DAY
Many local shops are expecting Labor Day Weekend sales promotions.
In Great Barrington, Connie Griffin, the owner of Griffin, said selected items will be discounted during Labor Day weekend. Her shop features men’s clothes, home goods, toys, books and jewelry. Ask the cashier what is on sale.
If you are into spirituality, mysticism or metaphysics, visit Crystal Essence, also in Great Barrington. There are books, clothing, giftware, crystals, private tarot readings, minerals, gems and jewelry. Melissa Payne, the owner, is offering sales promotions on select T-shirts and aura photography. Aura photography is finding your energy through a specialized double-exposure technique.
In Lenox, Purple Plume’s owner, Judie Culver, encourages consumers to scout out her 50 percent-plus sidewalk sales on gifts, jewelry and clothing. As you know, these deep discounts are to clear out end-of-season inventory.
Also in Lenox, Tony Chojnowski, the owner of Casablanca, is offering summer sales now through Labor Day Weekend. Go in person and see what savings may be realized on items like clothes, shoes and jewelry.
These are just a few examples of local shops in Berkshire County. Find some time to support the local shops of the Berkshires and to take advantage of their sales promotions. This may also be a good opportunity to explore some downtowns you have not visited in a while.