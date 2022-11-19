With Thanksgiving approaching, shoppers are anxiously awaiting Black Friday and Cyber Monday. However, as pointed out in my Nov. 5 column, there was no need to wait for those discounts. Many businesses have already started these sales promotional days.
Macy’s, Walmart, Best Buy, J.C. Penney, Target and Kohl’s currently have early Black Friday discounts on many of their items. The same applies to most of these companies where discounted items can be purchased online, which is a de facto Cyber Monday.
With such stiff competition, it appears that these businesses are trying to get a jump on their retail rivals.
On Nov. 26, Small Business Saturday will take center stage in Pittsfield.
According to the Small Business Administration website (sba.gov), Small Business Saturday was founded by American Express in 2010 and officially co-sponsored by the SBA since 2011.
Downtown Pittsfield Incorporated (DPI) will be hosting and organizing a “Passport to Downtown Pittsfield” event, according to Rebecca Brien, managing director of DPI. Shoppers will receive a passport available at participating businesses and for each location they patronize, a stamp will be issued. For every stamp shoppers collect, their name will be entered into a drawing for a prize package consisting of gifts from their members, Brien said.
Kimberly Gritman, DPI's marketing coordinator, said every year Downtown Pittsfield, Inc. sponsors a variety of promotional efforts. Some of the many participants in this year’s event will be: Dottie’s Coffee Lounge, Soma’s Aroma, Witch Slapped, Museum Outlets, Otto’s Kitchen & Comfort, Carr Hardware, Dory & Ginger and Lulu’s Tiny Grocery. A full list of participants may be found at bit.ly/3hMee9u.
If you participate in the Mountain One 5K Thankful Run in Pittsfield on Thanksgiving, runners who wear the “Thankful Run Beanies” while shopping in Pittsfield on Saturday will be given an extra stamp, Brien said. Registration may be found at bit.ly/3Gcx4AB.
Also, those who bring in a nonperishable item or pair of socks to the DPI booth that day will receive a stamp as well. Details may be found at downtownpittsfield.com.
Top of the mountain decision: Rent or Buy?
With Bousquet Mountain, Jiminy Peak, Butternut, Otis Ridge, Canterbury Farm ski areas in the Berkshires and Catamount Mountain in Hillsdale, N.Y. all due to open soon, it is not too early to think about renting or purchasing your ski equipment. The big question is: Should I rent or purchase my snow equipment?
Bousquet Mountain Ski and Ride School Director Cindy Barlett recommended that parents rent their children skis or snowboards. First, she advised that parents should see if their children even like skiing or snowboarding. Also, their feet can grow even during the ski season. This is why Bousquet Mountain has a seasonal rental policy in which they will switch the ski boots if your child’s foot grows during the seasonal rental time period.
Adult beginners should also rent their skis, at least for the first couple of times, Bartlett recommended. The same applies to snowboards. Sometimes it is better to rent your equipment for an entire season first, so you have a better sense of the sport and your equipment, she said.
Bousquet Mountain is scheduled to open Dec. 2, and Bartlett encouraged all skiers to purchase their 2022-23 Season or Summit Pass before Dec. 1, when the rates will go up.
As for snowboarders, Bousquet Mountain is a satellite for The Garden in Pittsfield, which sells and rents snowboards. The Garden owner Luke Kessler will be promoting Black Friday and Small Business Saturday with deals on selected items that have not yet been announced.
The Garden has seasonal and daily snowboard rentals. One of Kessler’s recommendations is that you need to come into his establishment, where experienced sales personnel can fit you with the best snowboard based upon your age, ability, height and weight.
Arcadian Shop co-owner Jeff Minkler agreed.
“Once you are committed to a purchase, the first step is to make sure the ski shop where you plan on purchasing your equipment has an expert with skiing experience, and knowledge of the equipment,” he said. ”Dealing with an expert who sells you the equipment is crucial.”
“Just as crucial,” Minkler advised, “is getting the correct boots and bindings to match the type of skier and skiing which you will be doing.”
Basically there are different boots, bindings and skis for each type of skiing: cross-country, Alpine or ski touring, and Telemark.
For traditional cross-country skiing, Minkler said, the equipment will be used in backcountry or groomed areas. This is also known as Nordic skiing. This would be used for places like Notchview in Windsor or Prospect Mountain in Woodford, Vt.
Another type of skiing is called Alpine or ski touring, which Minkler referred to as “the cousin of downhill skiing.” The binding allows the heel to rise for ascents, while also allowing the heel to lock down as a traditional downhill binding would. So it can be used in the backcountry or for a downhill descent.
Minkler likened Telemark skiing, which originated in Telemark, Norway, to traditional skiing on steroids. The boots and binding leave the heel free but are stiffer for use on the backcountry or groomed areas. Generally this type of skiing is for a more athletic pursuit-style skier.
After you select your boots and binders, the next step are the skis. Chris Samson of Berkshire Outfitters in Adams stressed the importance of having someone with skiing experience.
When you deal with a ski shop expert, Samson said, that salesperson will look at certain factors such as the skiers: height, weight, type of skier, shoe size, style of skier (advanced, occasional), and whether the skier is looking for a wax or waxless cross-country ski.
It goes without saying, if you are looking to purchase skis or a snowboard, unless you are a professional, make sure you buy it from a business with an experienced and knowledgeable sales staff. Have fun on the slopes!
FAREWELL TO A GREAT BARRINGTON ICON
After 43 years, owner Annie Minifie will be closing her women’s clothing and accessory shop in Great Barrington known as Byzantine.
During the Middle Ages, according to Minifie, the name Byzantine was known for the timeless and immortal history of its empire, much like her business. When she opened up her shop in 1979 and needed a bank loan, many of the banks would not approve it unless her husband signed the loan. She refused and found a bank that would give her the loan in her own name.
Scheduled to close in January, she marked 50 percent off racks, $20 racks and other discounts which you should can check out yourself while shopping on Small Business Saturday.
RX TIP FOR GROCERY SHOPPING: When Thanksgiving shopping for perishable goods in the supermarket, check the expiration date. Generally the most recent expiration dates are in the front of the shelf. You may want to take your items from the back.