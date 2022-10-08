Saturday will mark the beginning of a three-day weekend during which consumers can take advantage of many sales promotions. Here is a sampling of these deals.
SEEKING DOWNSHIFTING PRICES
With 2023 motorcycles and other motorized products due to come out in the next month or two, now may the time to seek some deals. President Alan North of North’s Services in Lenox advises those looking for a good price should check out his ATV’s, snow blowers, used motorcycles and some select 2022 motorcycles. And, if you purchase a vehicle requiring a helmet or clothing accessories, perhaps a slight discount may be negotiated.
“We offer wheels and deals,” says North, whose business has been in the same location since 1964 and won the 2017 Suzuki Service Award.
After my onsite interview at North’s, I was tempted to dust off my motorcycle helmet and hop on a Triumph Street Scrambler to relive my college days. And, yes, I still have a motorcycle license.
WACKING YOUR WAY TO SAVINGS
According to store manager Colleen Foisty, October brings some outdoor and indoor savings which can be found at Calgari’s Hardware in Lenox. Weed wackers, garden tools, EGO snow blowers and fire pits are some of the products on sale until Oct. 31.
“October is a good time to change the batteries in your safety detectors, as well as to change the filter in your furnace,” suggests Foisty. She also recommends that RV owners should purchase antifreeze now, before they close down their vehicles for the winter, which is also on sale at Calgari’s.
You can also find some deals at John’s Ace Hardware in Pittsfield, says Taylor, an Ace lead cashier. Some of these discounts may be found in smoke and carbon detectors. Also being sold at lower prices are Milwaukee tools which include snow blowers, screwdriver sets, cut-off saw kits and storage sheds.
Amy Goddard, director of marketing at Carr Hardware, said Carr will be running a “Fall Clean Up” promotion in October. More specifics will be found in their fliers and at carrhardware.com.
SOME ONLINE BARGAINS
Wayfair.com is running sales which started Friday and will run until Tuesday for selected items having discounts of up to 80 percent off its regular price. Details may be found at www.wayfair.com/daily-sales/5-days-of-deals.
Jared Jewelers is giving discounts between 10 percent to 25 percent off of its jewelry, depending upon the purchase price, Discounts are available Saturday through Oct. 16. Check out its website at jared.com.
Can you believe Staples sells clothing? It is having an annual apparel sales on its short-sleeved shirts, fleece pants, soft-shell jackets and long-sleeved polo shirts. These and other select items may be found at staplespromo.com/.
Overstock.com will also be having sales promotions, as confirmed by Brittany Smart, public relations associate. There will be a 72-hour “flash deal sales” over the Columbus Day weekend and a “Fall Into Savings” event on 1,000-plus home goods products, which have deep discounts until Oct. 17 and includes free shipping.
PREMIUM BARGAINS AT LEE OUTLETS
Lee Premium Outlets will be running a sidewalk sale which began Friday and will run through Monday. Some of the sidewalk participants will include American Eagle Outfitters and Ann Taylor, with many others expecting to participate.
Based upon last year, many outlets anticipate Columbus Day sales, including Coach Outlet, Gap and Gap for Kids. Banana Republic is offering 50 percent off discounts on select items. Several other of the 50-plus outlets will also have discounts during this weekend.
Johnson & Murphy, which sells shoes and clothing, is also running a Columbus Day sale, according to store manager Genevieve. If you purchase two pairs of shoes, you get the third one for 50 percent off. For shirts, consumers get 20 percent off for the third shirt, if they purchase two shirts. Check out the vests and boots for possible deals as well.
GET “PRIMED” FOR AMAZON PROMOTIONS
Starting at 3:00 a.m. Tuesday through Wednesday, Amazon will be promoting a “Prime Early Access Sale” for its Prime Members. The cost for joining is $14.99 plus tax monthly or $139 annually plus tax. If you are a college student it costs $7.49 plus tax monthly.
This Prime promotion will introduce a list of its Top 100 popular seasonal products according to an Amazon spokesperson. The catch is that you have to be a Prime member, but if you have not been one within the last 12 months, you can receive a free 30-day-trial to participate. College students who have not tried Prime as a student will receive a six-month trial. Details may be found at tinyurl.com/5yknbr4p.
RX TIP FOR SAVING $: If you want to take advantage of the Prime Early Access Sale” by joining as a Prime member, according to its website, cancel your membership before the 30th day of your joining date. In this way, you will not be charged a fee. The same applies for college students who must cancel before the sixth-month of their joining date.