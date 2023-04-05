Martin J. Lecker: Why replacing your windows is a good idea

The winter's high energy bills caused me to focus this week's column on window replacements. I've included some shopping deals, too.
THE “PANE TRUTH” — LOWERING ENERGY BILLS
To give us the “pane facts” about window replacements, let’s see what Lee Scaccia, the founder-owner of Thermo Expert of Pittsfield and Steve Morrison, the owner of Morrison's Home Improvement in Lenox, have to say about reducing your energy bills. Scaccia and Morrison have been voted Berkshire’s Best Window and Best Contractor respectively, for multiple years, including 2022, by you, the readers of The Berkshire Eagle
Both men agreed that most residential windows are over 20 years old, and should be replaced to maximize their insulation effectiveness.
“Older windows lack an adequate U-Factor value,” they both pointed out. The U-Factor measures how much air transfers from the outside to the inside of your house.
“The lower the U-Factor value, the better insulated your windows are,” Morrison said.
Scaccia agreed. He recommended a window with a .27 U-Factor value or lower.
“Low-E (emissivity) is another factor that should be considered in your purchase,” Scaccia said. When the sunlight heat enters your room’s window, it radiates (absorbs) the energy, called emissivity. A Low-E reduces the energy’s absorption rate and creates a more efficient, insulated window.
One way to reduce emissivity is by adding a metallic coating, such as Argon, between the panes which acts like a heat mirror. A Low-E glass has a thin coating, like a hair follicle, said Scaccia, so it can reflect the energy, rather than absorbing it.
This thin metallic coating then deflects the incoming hot air during the summer. During the winter it uses the warm air in the room to help keep the cold out, Morrison, explained.
Another window efficiency tip is to consider increasing the number of panes in your window, if it's applicable. Scaccia said.
“As an example, think of a pool and how hot the bottom would be without the water in it," Scaccia said. “Like water in a pool, the more panes in a window, the better your window is insulated."
Windows with one pane are inefficient.
Scaccia and Morrison also strongly recommend that you replace your windows with an Energy Star rated window, which are required to meet strict energy efficiency guidelines.
So how do you pick a window installation business?
Scaccia and Morrison have both been in business for over 30 years. Both use only experienced, certified installers and recommended this criterion for those seeking a reputable business.
Word-of-mouth is one way to select a business that will treat its employees respectfully, according to Morrison. A reputable business will stand by its promises, so the customer is satisfied.
For historically listed houses, Scaccia recommends using a a business like his that has this type of expertise. Information on Thermo Expert's historical work can be founds at https://thermoexp.com/ under the “commercial” section.
Morrison Home Improvement also has experience renovating and replacing windows for historical homes. Information about their work is available at: https://bit.ly/3GwqPHp .
When it comes to costs, Scaccia recommends finding a window installation business with a large inventory, like his, which will lower the window price.
Morrison likes working with customers within their budget.
“If you are on a limited budget, do one room at a time," he said. “You would be amazed how much money is saved in energy costs for just a room."
ENERGY TAX CREDITS AND REBATES
There is a 2023 Federal tax credit for windows and skylight installations, according to Leslie Jones, the media and public affairs specialist for Energy Star Media. This amounts to 30 percent of the total replacement cost, with a $600 maximum, excluding labor and installation costs. To qualify, installed windows/skylights must have a U-Factor of 0.20 or less. Information: http://bit.ly/3Kbwpkm.
Energy Star rebates also exist for windows and other products including clothes dryers and humidifiers. See https://www.energystar.gov/rebate-finder for further details.
Mass Save offers rebates for purchasing electric lawnmowers ($75); leaf blowers ($30); string trimmers ($30); and chainsaws ($30), said Eversource Media Relations spokesperson Chris McKinnon (Eversource sponsors the Mass Save program). Rebates for replacing single pane windows with three pane windows are $75 per window. Rebates are also available for other energy approved products. Information: http://bit.ly/3ZsMEOA .
SHOPPING DEALS
These sales are available at the Lee Premium Outlets while supplies last, according to Old Navy's Communications Manager, Deb Compton:
• Banana Republic Factory Stores will provide 50 percent off all merchandise through April 10.
• Old Navy Outlet is providing up to 60 percent off select products and other discounts until April 9.
• Berkshire Bike & Board is holding a spring tent sale at its Great Barrington store from April 14-23, according to market and e-commerce director, Jay Elling. Information: www.berkshirebikeandboard.com.
RX TIP FOR SAVINGS
Remember to look locally and online for this weekend’s Easter sales promotions, and for post-Easter ornaments and candy clearance sales later in the week.