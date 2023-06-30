Martin J. Lecker: Celebrate with deals on this Fourth of July holiday

Happy Fourth of July Weekend! Besides celebrating our country’s independence, you may want to take advantage of the some of the shopping bargains awaiting you.
Why not support our local small businesses?
Our country was founded by those willing to risk everything for independence. Our local entrepreneurs also took a risk — with their time and personal resources to provide goods and services to our community.
This week, our local community small businesses are offering sales promotions on products from A-Z (appliances to Zinfandel). How about checking them out in person or online?
They include:
Central Radio Appliance and Furniture, located in North Adams and Dalton, will be running its Fourth of July sale through July 12, according to Patrick Kennedy, sales professional for the sale. Promotions include up to $900 off selected mattresses; up to 40 percent off on selected appliances with free delivery and removal. “Also we service the products we sell; not all appliance centers do,” Kennedy said. Details https://bit.ly/3qR4e30.
Pittsfield Mike’s Maytag Home Appliance Center co-owners, Mike and Sue Spelman run sales in conjunction with its manufacturers’ pricing and will pass the savings down to its consumers. The price includes local free delivery and removal of the old unit. “We service the products and recommend visiting our retail appliance store, calling us, or checking online (mikesmaytag.com) for current July Fourth sales promotions on select appliances,” the Spelmans said.
Lee’s Henry’s Electric Inc. sales and marketing associate Camryn Biasin said that there will be a sales promotion through July 24 discounting many of its select appliances. The local delivery charge depends on the destination. The installation charge includes the disposal of the old unit (henryselectricinc.com).
Soma DiNocola, owner of Soma’s Aromas in Pittsfield, is having a 10 percent off sales promotion on July 1-2. See somasaromas.com.
Pittsfield artist Sally Tiska Rice invites you to her vibrant studio on July 1 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. To add some extra fireworks to the occasion, Rice is offering a deal with 10 percent off one original piece or 20 percent for two or more original creations (sallytiskarice.com).
Owner Randy Owen, announced that “The Gifted Child's sale barn in Lenox is open with everything marked down at least 50 percent off its original prices. This includes; baby gear, clothing and toys for newborns to tweens." For location and product information see thegiftedchild.net.
Catwalk Boutique is having a 40 percent off storewide sales through July 3, with some exclusions in their Lenox and Great Barrington locations, according to program marketing specialist, Nikki Kellogg. See catwalkboutique.org for details.
Carr Hardware is having a July Fourth Summer Celebration Sale. See bit.ly/3CPKgso.
The Arcadian Shop in Lenox will have discounts on select bikes, kayaks and paddle boards from July 4-15, owner Chris Calvert said (arcadian.com).
Spirited in Lenox will be offering deep discounts on beverages as well as specialty foods to add spice to your picnics. The store is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. July, 1, 3 and 4, said owner Jim Nejaime.
Nejaime's Wine Cellers (nejaimeswine.com), which has stores in Stockbridge and Lenox, is boasting “incredible deals on fine wines, liquors and craft beers, gourmet food for your picnics at Tanglewood, and a large cheese and charcuterie selection," said owner Joe Nejaime, who added the stores are open daily.
“East Coast, West Coast, Third Coast... the US wine scene has never been more colorful and vivid," said Mary Daire, owner of Dare Bottleshop and Provisions in Lenox (darebottleshop.com). She said customers can save 15 percent on all american wines through July 5.
Amazon Prime Days and more
Amazon’s Prime Day officially begins on July 11 (3 a.m. EDT) and runs for 48 hours through July 12, an Amazon spokesperson announced. Many deep discounts are being announced every 30 minutes.
In the U.S., anyone can join Prime for $14.99 per month or $139 per year, or start a free 30-day trial if eligible. There are also discounts for college students and those on government assistance which is explained along with Amazon Prime benefits on the link bit.ly/43NnWLG.
In case you are wondering why this mega-sized business is included in this column, it is because according to an Amazon spokesperson, “the deals offered by Amazon’s Prime Day includes not only the popular national brands, but also products from small businesses.” I hope you agree.
RX Saving Tip: For a free fun-time with the family, visit downtown Pittsfield’s “First Fridays Artwalk” beginning on July 7, said Kim Gritman, marketing coordinator for Downtown Pittsfield. Live music, swing dance lessons, pottery demos, an art market and a free kids’ “paint & sip” headline the venue (bit.ly/440JmoM).