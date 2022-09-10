Martin J. Lecker: September is a good time for scouting out bargains

Last week’s Labor Day weekend signaled the beginning of several discounted products, which may still be available to you throughout this month. Here are some of these “on sale” products that you can look forward to capitalizing on during your September shopping days.
REFRIGERATOR AND OTHER APPLIANCE BARGAINS
Let’s start with appliances. Home Depot is giving discounts of up to 30 percent on select appliances, which include washers, dryers, refrigerators and ovens. Go to its website, homedepot.com, and look under “Labor Day Appliance Deals,” which are going on until Sept. 14.
“September is a good time to purchase large appliances,” according to co-owners Susan and Mike Spelman of Mike’s Maytag in Pittsfield, who explained the reason. There was a recent “Buy Fair” conference where the big brand manufacturers offer deep discounts to business retail owners, who then pass them on to their customers.
Refrigerators and washing machines are examples of these recently discounted appliances at Mike’s Maytag. One challenge faced by retailers and consumers is the backlog of shipments. Stainless steel refrigerators are currently in stock. However, black or white refrigerators are mostly on back order and there is a wait until your appliance store may deliver it.
There is also another challenge facing consumers: With so many appliance stores in the Berkshires, how do you know which one to select? “Find one retailer that has been in business many years, will answer the phone in person rather than having to go through a multitude of menus and will service your appliance,” Susan Spelman said. “Also, make sure you know what the price includes. For example: Is there a delivery charge? Will the store be able to remove your old appliance? Are hoses included in the price of the refrigerator? Will they ship the old appliance to a recycling center (for environmentally conscious consumers)?”
If you are in the market for a refrigerator, Susan Spelman recommends that you:
• Measure the size of the space where you will place your refrigerator, before purchasing it.
• Think about the refrigerator type you want (i.e. side by side, top and bottom);
• Know who will service this appliance should something go wrong. Ideally, repairs should be serviced by the establishment where you purchased your refrigerator.
BACK TO SCHOOL SUPPLIES ARE STILL ON SALE
If you haven’t purchased school supplies, perhaps your procrastination has paid off. School supplies are still on sale. One example is Staples in Pittsfield. According to Kurt Hewitt, store manager, Staples is running an aggressive back to school sale on school supplies extending through September. This includes backpacks, which will be replaced if torn or rippled up to three years of its purchase date. Ask for more specifics about this warranty before your purchase.
Computers are also part of this sales promotion. If you are unsure of whether you need a new computer, Staples will give you a free diagnostic test and “free” PC tune-up on your current computer.
If you decide you do need a computer, Hewitt recommends that the person selling the computer has the experience to select the best computer for you in terms of: how much storage you may need; what type of user you are (school, business, etc.); and what you can afford, so that it fits within your budget and still meets your needs. You also want to make sure that there is a trained technician on the premises, rather than having to send your computer out, should something go wrong.
For general school supplies, remember to check out: Walmart, Dollar General, Family Dollar and Dollar Tree, all in Pittsfield. These businesses may also be another option for saving money.
SPARKLING LOCAL JEWELRY SALES
Besides the larger retail chains, mentioned in my last column, there are also some family businesses conducting sales promotions this weekend. In Pittsfield, Hannoush Jewelers will be running selected sales this month, according to sales associate Kendel Ketcham. You will have to see when you stop by what is precisely on sale. Its selection includes white gold necklaces, wedding and engagement rings, and fine watches, among other fine jewelry.
Another jewelry store, Zabian’s Fine Jewelers in Lee, has been offering various “end of the summer sales” promotions, which includes this month, according to owners Brooke and Mohamed Zabian. Their fine jewelry consists of handcrafted jewelry, precious and semi-precious necklaces, diamonds, rings and earrings.
Janis Monachina, proprietor of the The Shop Around The Corner, located in Stockbridge’s Red Lion Inn, will be having selected September specials, which will reduce the already competitive prices. Her inventory includes jewelry, as well as books, souvenirs, baby clothes, hats, and eclectic home goods. After you browse around, remember to ask which items are on sale.
When asked if September is the best month to purchase jewelry based upon most consumer research studies, all those interviewed agreed that this has changed and since jewelers cater to the consumer, there are bargains all year. My thoughts: There may be some wiggle room to negotiate.
After all your bargain shopping last week, you probably wish you could have had another three-day weekend to recover. But then, retailers might have declared an “After Labor Day Sales Weekend” for you to contend with. I guess there is no rest for the weary consumer.