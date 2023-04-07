Maryann Hyatt found her career in a nontraditional way. It's led her to become the president and CEO of Berkshire County Arc

PITTSFIELD — Maryann Hyatt is living proof that non-traditional students who attend college later in life can find successful careers.
The Pittsfield native didn't attend college until her late 20s. But a job that Hyatt took to help pay for school led to a career at Berkshire County Arc, where she's served in several positions in an over 30-year career.
The agency serves intellectually and developmentally disabled people. Her goal was to become BCArc's leader, and in June she achieved that milestone when she was succeeded former president and CEO Kenneth Singer.
Hyatt became president of BCArc in July and added the CEO title last month as Singer helped her with the transition (Singer, who has been with the organization since 1980, is at still at BCArc as an adviser to Hyatt).
We spoke with the Pittsfield native recently about her career, what attracted her to human services, how BCArc resolved a funding discrepancy with the state auditor's office, and her love for academia.
Q: You have degrees in education and business administration. How did you find your way into human services?
A: My aspirations really were to either become an attorney or to go into engineering. I did apply to become an attorney. I took the LSATs. Then I said I want to be an engineer. So I enrolled in the engineering program at Berkshire Community College for two semesters. I was walking through the halls and I came across the human services department and it just really spoke to me on some level.
Q: What was it about human services that intrigued you so much?
A: I didn't know what it was at the time. Going into engineering it was rulers and pencils. I was very good at math, so that was a natural inclination I had also. But when I walked into the human services down the hall, which was separate from the engineering department at the time, it was just a warm feeling.
Q: How did you get involved in the field?
A: It wasn't until I was in my late 20s that I went to college. I was putting myself through school and I needed a job where I could go to school during the day and work at night. So I applied for this position as late night staff at Berkshire County Arc many, many, many years ago. I had no experience in the field and was a little apprehensive like a lot of people are that have no experience in not knowing anyone who is developmentally disabled, and I absolutely fell in love on my first night. And I've been here ever since.
About seven or eight years ago I realized that my aspiration was to be the CEO of Berkshire County Arc. I just really felt that as a woman I couldn't just rest on my experience. I thought that an MBA would really help propel me to my next level of career aspirations.
I love talking to new staff about this because it really gives them hope. I worked at my cousin's restaurant for a while (after graduating from Taconic High School). It wasn't until I was in my late 20s that I started going to college. I'm a great example of how BCArc provides a career path for advancement.
Q: Your goal was to be CEO of Berkshire County Arc?
A: I had a conversation with Ken probably about eight years ago. I don't know if he was thinking about retirement at that time. I said I don't know if any of the other administrators have had this conversation with you, but I just want you to know that I leaning towards wanting to be the president and CEO of an organization. I want it to be Berkshire County Arc. But I thought I would be looking at another organization because this was my career aspiration.
Q: What are your goals for Berkshire County Arc?
A: I think that we have an ethical obligation to support people who live in communities. There are so many people with brain injuries that need to come out of rehab facilities. I would like to look at having individuals when they turn 22 have more opportunities living independently in the community. I would like to be on the cutting edge of providing some kinds of indpendent living situations for them not in group homes obviously, but in things like shared apartments or something like that. I'm very focused on that.
I'm really committed to developing the leadership talent here at Berkshire County Arc. I'm committed to family support and to making sure that families who care for their family member at home have other support. I want to be able to carry on the mission and the culture of Berkshire County Arc. I've been on the cutting edge of all the initiative that Berkshire County Arc has done. I've written almost every single grant that Berkshire County Arc has had to make to help us get to the point.
Q: In 2021, the state auditor's office found that Berkshire County Arc had improperly used state funding two years before. How did that situation happen and has it been resolved?
A: The end result was that there was no finding of wrongdoing or financial misappropriation of funds. But the audit did make us aware of the need to review some of our internal policies and procedures. The agency has experienced growth over the past few years and the audit made us aware that some policies needed to be tweaked in the light of growth. It was actually hepful to have a third-party review. We have made the necessary changes and we believe strongly that the agency has the proper policies and procedures in place for the present and the future.
Q: What's been corrected?
A: We have corrected the view that the agency had improperly used funding between BCArc and Berkshire Omega (the holding company for BCArc's real estate properties). Basically, when BCArc had the resources to fund a program under Berkshire Omega's auspices, we would loan Berkshire Omega that money and when the loan came through it would be reimbursed. The only thing that the auditors wanted us to do was to make sure that we had a contract in place that stipulated when that transaction was and when it was going to occur.
For instance, if Berkshire County Arc has to put forward any money on behalf of a property in Berkshire Omega's name we have to have an agreement in place for a time frame for when that money will be reimbursed. That was basically it.
Q: It's been difficult for all employers to find employees after COVID, but that's been especially true in human services. How has it affected you?
A: We are in a workforce crisis across the state. It's never been more difficult than right now to not only get qualified staff but to get staff everywhere. Prior to COVID we had a workforce of over 800 (employees) here. During COVID people decided not to come back to work or to work someplace else, so we lost a number of employees. The good news is that we are back up to about 700 in staff. We were down around 600. That's not uncommon across the state. Some agencies have even had to close programs because they couldn't find staff. We did not have to do that. We did not close programs. Temporarily, we had to close programs mandated by the state. I think the tide is turning a little bit, but I don't want to say it too loud. We recognize that there's an issue. All of our efforts right now are in making hiring a major priority for BCArc.
Q: If you weren't doing this what would you be doing?
A: I actually taught at BCC for five years as adjunct faculty in the human services department. So if I was not doing this I'd probably be a professor somewhere.