BOSTON — Michael J. Bobbitt has been named executive director of the Mass. Cultural Council by the agency’s governing board.
Bobbitt, currently the artistic director of the New Repertory Theatre in Watertown, officially will join the agency Feb. 1.
Bobbitt was hired after a nationwide search. He will replace longtime Executive Director Anita Walker, who retired June 30.
Since July, the council has been led by acting Executive Director/Deputy Director David T. Slatery, in close collaboration with his senior leadership team: Operations Director Jen Lawless and Public Affairs Director Bethann Steiner.
Bobbitt has served in his current position at the New Repertory Theatre since March 2019. He previously held a similar position at the Adventure Theatre-MTC in Maryland for 12 years.