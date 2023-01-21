Mass MoCA appoints Lisa Dent director of public programs

NORTH ADAMS — Lisa Dent has been appointed director of public programs at Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art, the first person in the museum’s nearly 25-year history to hold the position. She began her new role this month.
Dent comes to Mass MoCA from Artspace New Haven in Connecticut, where she had been executive director since 2020. Previously, she led public programs and business development at Powerhouse Arts, led the artist services department at Creative Capital, and was associate curator of contemporary art at Columbus Museum of Art. She also founded Lisa Dent Gallery in San Francisco,
In her new role, Dent will oversee public programming that amplifies and enhances Mass MoCA’s visual and performing arts offerings through programs in creative and cultural practices often found outside of exhibition-making and performance presentations, building upon long-standing partnerships with local, regional, and national organizations in authoring new initiatives.
Dent holds a bachelor’s degree in fine arts from Howard University, and a master’s degree in fine arts from New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts. She has completed the Whitney Museum Independent Study Program in curatorial studies, has served on several juries and committees, and is currently a board member of Black Lunch Table.