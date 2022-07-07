PITTSFIELD — The Massachusetts Nonprofit Network will hold a regional meeting on July 13 at Arrowhead in Pittsfield, author Herman Melville’s historic home that also serves as the headquarters of the Berkshire County Historical Society. The meeting takes place between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
The meeting is being hosted by the Nonprofit Center of the Berkshires. The Nonprofit Center’s executive director, Liana Toscanini, is the MNN’s Berkshire County representative.
MNN regional meetings are free and open to all nonprofits. The Berkshires meeting will cover policy updates of importance to the sector, review MNN services and programs, offer guided conversations by regional leaders, and include time for networking.
Registration: visit massnonprofit.org and click on “regional meetings”. Information: npcberkshires.org.