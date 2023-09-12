Massachusetts trade office to hold webinar on federal grant program

BOSTON — The Massachusetts Office of International Trade and Investment will host a prep webinar on Sept. 20 for businesses interested in applying to the U.S. Small Business Administration’s State Trade Expansion grant program.
The SBA recently awarded $20 million in grant funding to state international trade agencies for that program, and $400,000 was awarded to the state of Massachusetts.
The Massachusetts Office of International Trade and Investment will use that funding to help provide small businesses with the information and tools they need to succeed in export-related activities.
The free webinar on the Massachusetts STEP program will discuss the parameters of the grant and walk participants through the application process. It will also provide tips on assessing export readiness and planning international marketing activities in support of the STEP application.
The STEP grant application deadline is 5 p.m. Sept. 30. Information: www.SBA.gov/STEP.