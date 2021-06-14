BOSTON — Associated Industries of Massachusetts’ Business Confidence Index rose 1.2 points last month, to 61.9, leaving it almost 20 points higher than a year ago.
The increase was the fourth in five months and came as Gov. Charlie Baker announced the resumption of full business activity in the commonwealth. Also, the federal government said vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks in most public settings.
Employers’ confidence in their own companies posted its seventh increase in eight months, rising 2.2 points, to 63.8. The company index was 18.1 points higher than it was a year ago.
The Massachusetts index assessing business conditions within the commonwealth was 60.7, up 0.3 of a point for the month and 23.3 points since May 2020. The U.S. index measuring conditions nationally lost 0.9 of a point in May, but it gained 21.6 points for the year.
The employment index was flat, at 56.9, as employers now able to open at full capacity confronted an acute shortage of qualified workers.
The AIM Index, based on a survey of more than 140 Massachusetts employers, is calculated on a 100-point scale, with 50 as neutral; a reading above 50 is positive, while below 50 is negative.