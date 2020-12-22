WESTWOOD — The state's average gas price has jumped 5 cents during Christmas week, with a gallon of unleaded regular averaging $2.17 per gallon, according to AAA Northeast.
This week's price is 7 cents higher than two weeks ago and 10 cents more than a month ago, but is 39 cents less than it was at this time in December 2019.
Massachusetts' average gas price also is 5 cents lower than the national average, which rose 6 cents this week.
Two factors have contributed to driving up the price at the pump: rising crude oil prices and tightening supply. The domestic price of crude has been rising steadily since November.
Oil prices have not been this expensive since February, before stay-at-home guidance was introduced across the country. Prices began to rise last month alongside coronavirus vaccination news and have increased with the vaccination becoming available.
“The recent gas price pump jumps are a bit surprising, given December demand numbers are the lowest posted for the month since 1999,” said AAA Northeast spokeswoman Mary Maguire. “The increases are likely to be short-lived, especially as holiday road travel is expected to see at least a 25 percent decline.”