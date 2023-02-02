Massachusetts Life Sciences Center accepting applications for internship programs

BOSTON — The Massachusetts Life Sciences Center is accepting applications for its 2023 Internship Challenge, High School Apprenticeship Challenge and Data Science Internship programs.
The Internship Challenge creates opportunities each year for college students interested in pursuing careers in the life sciences industry
The High School Apprenticeship Challenge facilitates and funds paid internships for underrepresented and economically disadvantaged high school students throughout Massachusetts
The Data Science Internship Program focuses on enhancing the availability of advanced analytics/data science talent in the life sciences. The program creates new internship opportunities for qualified candidates at the bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral levels by enabling research institutions and small life sciences companies to hire paid interns for up to six months. Information: masslifesciences.com.