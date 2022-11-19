Massachusetts Manufacturing Extension Partnership adds two board members

Rita Kapur and John Kovach have been appointed to the board of directors of the Massachusetts Manufacturing Extension Partnership in Auburn.
Kapur, an international financial expert with 30 years of experience in manufacturing and distribution, currently serves as chief financial officer at Atech Turbine Components and Aimtek Inc. which are both located in Auburn.
Kovach is a senior business executive with over 40 years of management and leadership experience in high-tech manufacturing. He currently serves as division president at Mach Technologies in Westford and is a board member of the Greater Lowell Workforce Development Board.