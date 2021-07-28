BOSTON — MassDevelopment is making funding available through its Real Estate Technical Assistance Program to help communities address site-specific and district-wide economic development challenges. Awards will range from $5,000 to $50,000 and can support public surplus property reuse, including feasibility analyses and RFP/Q development, and the implementation of local district management tools such as business improvement districts and district improvement financing. The full request for proposals (RFP) is available at massdevelopment.com/technicalassistance. Responses are due by Aug. 6.