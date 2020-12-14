BOSTON — Lawrence Mayor Daniel Rivera has been named president and CEO of MassDevelopment by the agency’s board of directors. He succeeds Lauren A. Liss, who, in October, announced that she would be stepping down as head of the state’s finance and economic development agency at the end of the calendar year, after three years as president and CEO.
Rivera served as mayor of Lawrence for seven years. He managed a $341 million operating budget, a $92 million capital improvement plan and oversaw approximately 3,500 employees.
He also was a member of the Baker-Polito administration’s Reopening Advisory Board, bringing the municipal viewpoint to the group tasked with developing the commonwealth’s strategy to reopen the economy during COVID-19, and the COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory Group.
Rivera, a veteran of the Army and resident of Lawrence, holds an undergraduate degree from the University of Massachusetts-Amherst and a master’s in business administration from Suffolk University.