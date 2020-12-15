MassDevelopment is providing $360,000 in funding for a new round of the Transformative Development Initiative Creative Catalyst Grant program, a competitive grant program for eligible Gateway Cities that supports locally initiated, public-facing projects that advance arts-and culture-based economic development and neighborhood revitalization.
Pittsfield is one of the state’s Gateway Cities, and individuals and organizations proposing projects in and near current and former TDI districts in Pittsfield are eligible to apply. Grants will range from $20,000 to $40,000 for individual projects and from $60,000 to $80,000 for clusters of projects in the same geographic area.
Applicants can find the full Request for Proposals and details about upcoming region-specific informational webinars at massdevelopment.com/TDICCG. Expressions of interest are due by 5 p.m. Jan. 8.