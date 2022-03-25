BOSTON — The Massachusetts Department of Transportation will be holding virtual training sessions on April 21 and April 27 to help applicants prepare for the next round of competitive grants for the Fiscal 2023 Community Transit Grant Program. Both sessions will take place from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
The sessions will cover program eligibility requirements, the online application process, and tips for completing an effective proposal. The next round of applications opens April 29 and closes at 5 p.m. June 24. Applications received after the deadline will not be considered.
Funding is available on a competitive grant basis through the Federal Transit Administration Section 5310 Enhanced Mobility of Seniors and Individuals with Disabilities funding programs.
Information: https://www.mass.gov/community-transit-grant-program.
Training attendees are asked to RSVP by April 20 to Jenna Henning at jennifer.n.henning@dot.state.ma.us.