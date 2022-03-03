WATERTOWN — MassEcon will hold a virtual forum March 16 on commercial growth. “The Future is Now: Commercial Trends & Meeting the Needs of Growth” will take place, via Zoom, from 10 a.m. to noon.
After an overview of trends in the Massachusetts commercial marketplace, panelists will dive deeper into three specific subject areas: property repositioning; big sites for big projects; and hot spots in the Gateway Cities, which include Pittsfield.
Admission is free for MassEcon members; $35 for nonmembers. Registered participants will receive Zoom information.
Registration/information: massecon.com.