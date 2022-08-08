MassHiire receives $500,000 grant to train nursing assistants

PITTSFIELD — MassHire Berkshire Workforce Board has received a $500,000 state grant to run nursing assistant training programs for the next two years.
The project is funded by a Senator Kenneth J. Donnelly Workforce Success Grant, a fiscal 2021 appropriation from the Workforce Competitiveness Trust Fund through the state Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development. The grant is administered statewide by Commonwealth Corporation and locally by the MassHire Berkshire Workforce Board in Pittsfield.
The grant is part of an effort by the workforce skills cabinet to support sector-based employment programs that provide job training, placement, and retention services to unemployed and underemployed residents.