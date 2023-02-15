MassHire Berkshire Workforce Board to hold session on high school interns

PITTSFIELD — The MassHire Berkshire Workforce Board will hold a session Feb. 23 for employers and organizations interested in working with high school interns.
The workshop will begin at 9 a.m. at Berkshire Health System’s Clapp Administrative Building classroom at 742 North St. in Pittsfield.
It will provide tips, guidance, and strategies for providing internships to high school students. It is open to professionals interested in starting an internship at their company or looking to enhance their current internship program.
Registration: Kat@masshireberkshire.com, or 413-442-7177, ext. 120.